Reign FC Visits Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Saturday
Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC continues its three-match road stretch on Saturday, May 30, traveling to face the Washington Spirit at Audi Field (3:30 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM). The match marks Seattle's final contest before the upcoming international break.
Reign FC (4-4-2, 14 points) enters the match following a 2-1 victory over Boston Legacy FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in the first-ever professional women's soccer match in Rhode Island. Sofia Huerta opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of her 200th NWSL regular season start, becoming the first player in league history to score in their 200th start. Maddie Dahlien netted the game-winning goal in the 51st minute off a cross from Madison Curry, who earned an NWSL Assist of the Week nomination for the play. Claudia Dickey finished the night with four saves to surpass 200 regular season saves for her career and become the 13th goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach the milestone with one club.
The Spirit (5-2-3, 18 points) returns home after competing in the Concacaf W Champions Cup Final on May 23, falling 5-3 to Club América at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. Sofia Cantore opened the scoring for Washington, while Rosemonde Kouassi added a second-half brace. Despite leading during the second half, the Spirit conceded three unanswered goals as Club América rallied to claim the title.
Saturday marks the 36th all-time meeting between Reign FC and the Spirit. The clubs last met on May 10 at Lumen Field, where the Spirit earned a 1-0 victory behind a late goal in the 84th minute. Seattle holds a 14-13-8 all-time record against Washington and has outscored the Spirit 48-41 across the series.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ION
Talent: Michael Wottreng, Merritt Mathias & Jordan Angeli
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah
Images from this story
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Seattle Reign FC forward Nerilia Mondesir (center)
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