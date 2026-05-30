Racing Falls Narrowly to Denver Ahead of League Break

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC versus Denver Summit FC

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC versus Denver Summit FC(Racing Louisville FC)

In the finale before an extended summer break, Racing Louisville FC found itself on the wrong side of another one-goal decision, as expansion side Denver Summit FC edged the hosts, 1-0, by way of an Ally Brazier finish Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Once again, for the eighth time this season, Racing suffered defeat by a singular goal.

While the match didn't produce a lot of goals, quality chances presented themselves to both sides. It was Denver's second-half substitute Brazier, however, who made hers count. Brazier, a Colorado native, netted the game's winning goal just three minutes after coming on to secure the Summit's third win from the last four games.

For Louisville (2-8-1, 7 points), this was also the first time it has lost consecutive matches on home soil since April of last season.

"I thought the first half was good," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I thought it felt like a lot more like us. ... I think they came out (in the) second half, pressed us a little bit higher, more aggressive, made some adjustments on their end. I think we struggled to surpass their pressure and play beyond their pressure.

"I feel like right now we are in a position where this break could be a good time for us - something that we have to view that way. We need to stay positive in every aspect that we can. Obviously, we're not sitting where we want to. We're not sitting with the points that we would like at this point. I think we can turn this around. I full heartedly believe that, and I know the group full heartedly believes that. It's just about now putting that into action."

A notable positive for Racing, despite the result, was the fact that two players earned their first career NWSL starts - goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska and rookie forward Maja Lardner.

"It's so surreal," Lardner said, reflecting on her first career pro start. "... I did have a slow start to the season, so that was very unfortunate. On the bright side, it gave me the opportunity to watch and just learn the game and how we play more."

The team, with Lardner up front to start, did give the visitors trouble during the opening 45 minutes. A majority of the play, especially toward the tail end of the opening period occurred in Denver's half of the pitch. The hosts recorded more final third entries than the Summit during the first half: 32 to 21. The visitors, though, flipped the script coming out of the half.

After a slew of changes by head coach Nick Cushing, Brazier would break the deadlock in the 64th minute, sliding in behind the Racing backline to convert her first goal for Denver.

Racing, as it has consistently done all season, fought back. The team pushed on in search of an equalizer. Emma Sears was at the forefront of the late chances, challenging goalkeeper Abby Smith twice in the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately, Smith stood her ground each time of asking to seal a shutout.

"This break can't come soon enough for us," Taylor Flint said. "We need to just have a lot of internal conversations and just regroup and start fresh after the break."

Louisville, which now enters that aforementioned break from league play with the FIFA Men's World Cup on the horizon, will resume NWSL play July 5 at Portland Thorns FC. Racing's Lynn Family Stadium return will be the following week - July 10 vs. Bay FC.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Denver Summit FC

Date: May 29, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 6,034

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Denver Summit FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Denver Summit FC

64' Ally Brazier (Yuzuki Yamamoto)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 12 - Quincy McMahon (74' 5 - Ellie Jean), 8 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 9 - Kayla Fischer (86' 21 - Rachel Hill), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 4 - Makenna Morris (79' 11 - Taylor White), 13 - Emma Sears, 16 - Maja Lardner (74' 10 - Macey Hodge)

Subs not used: 30 - Erynn Floyd; 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 23 - Macy Blackburn, 88 - Audrey McKeen

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Denver Summit FC: 1 - Abby Smith; 6 - Janine Sonis (c), 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz, 23 - Eva Gaetino, 7 - Ayo Oke (57' 16 - Carson Pickett), 18 - Yuzuki Yamamoto (74' 4 - Natalie Means), 24 - Delanie Sheehan, 5 - Devin Lynch (74' 8 - Emma Regan), 33 - Olivia Thomas (61' 11 - Ally Brazier), 25 - Melissa Kössler (57' 14 - Yuna McCormack), 9 - Yazmeen Ryan

Subs not used: 21 - Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; 2 - Megan Reid, 30 - Camryn Biegalski, 79 - Nahikari García

Head coach: Nick Cushing

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Denver Summit FC

Shots: 8 / 14

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Expected goals: 0.80 / 2.68

Possession: 39.6% / 60.4%

Fouls: 9 / 13

Offside: 5 / 0

Corners: 0 / 7

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

47' Lauren Milliet (yellow)

Denver Summit FC:

32' Yuzuki Yamamoto (yellow)

49' Olivia Thomas (yellow)

Match referee: Calin Radosav

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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