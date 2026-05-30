Bay FC Falls, 3-1, at Orlando in Final Match Ahead of June International Break

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Bay FC fell 3-1 Friday on the road to the Orlando Pride in the club's final contest before the June international break. A strong first half saw the club battle through wet and humid conditions and answer an early score from the hosts, taking a 1-1 deadlock into halftime. Two goals by Orlando in the first ten minutes of the second half proved to be the deciders, although Bay FC put the Pride on its heels as time ticked down.

"Obviously disappointed and frustrated with the outcome," said head coach Emma Coates. "[I] thought was a game of two halves. This group, we've faced a lot of adversity over the last week, it's been an intense week for us. I still stand by we're making progress and headed in the right direction, and I'm confident that we'll start getting points on the board in the, in the next block of games."

After a weather delay pushed back the opening whistle for over an hour, a fast start saw both teams generate chances early in the match. Orlando opened the scoring in just the fourth minute of play, as forward Barbra Banda ran onto a bouncing ball played forward and slotted it in with her first touch. However, Bay FC answered the score just three minutes later, with midfielder Caroline Conti netting her first goal of the year after a failed clearance by Orlando fell to her in space.

Conti's goal was the first of her career in the run of play and first in regular season play in 2026. All three of her tallies in 2025 came from the penalty spot, as did her penalty score in the club's April friendly vs. Northern Super League side Ottawa Rapid FC.

Bay FC thought they had found the net for the lead at the 15-minute mark after the club built up the center of the pitch once again. Forward Racheal Kundananji ran onto a through ball on the right flank and served to defender Sydney Collins on the back post, who put it through on a header before the offside flag came up to nullify the score and keep the match even.

A fast start in the second half resulted in two scores for the Pride coming out of the break. Banda got out on the run from a ball played forward by substitute midfielder Summer Yates, scoring her second of the match in the 51st minute after winning the footrace towards goal. Defender Cori Dyke put her name on the scoresheet four minutes later, putting in a shot off the crossbar and over the line after play came her way from a throw-in in Bay FC territory.

Substitutes off the bench gave Bay FC a jolt as it looked to dent its second half deficit. Forwards Karlie Lema, Onkeya Gamero, and Keira Barry entered the match to put Orlando on its heels and helped Bay FC do just that. Lema challenged Orlando keeper Anna Moorhouse after a crafty through ball into the box by fellow substitute Onyeka Gamero, who had entered the contest moments earlier. Conti came just inches from a second score on the night in the 79th minute on a first-touch effort from outside the box but was denied by the woodwork.

With the NWSL schedule set to pause to accommodate international play in June, Bay FC returns to the pitch next on July 5. The club will visit Boston Legacy FC in Providence, Rhode Island for the first of two straight road matches, before returning home to take on the North Carolina Courage July 18.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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