Bay FC Takes on Orlando Pride Friday in Final Match Before June International Break

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following a busy three-match week, Bay FC heads to the Sunshine State for its final action ahead of the June international break. The club visits the Orlando Pride Friday, May 29, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. PT. The match will broadcast locally on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner, with Josth Appel and Erika Tymrak on the call. Nationally, Michael Wottreng and Jordan Angeli will have the action on NWSL+.

Bay FC will look to head into the four-week pause with momentum from its trip to Florida. The club claimed a point from three matches from May 15-24, but performed well on all ends against Boston, Portland and Chicago. Due to a pair of red cards, just nine players saw the pitch for the final 25 minutes Sunday against Chicago, but it didn't keep Bay FC from showing control in the run of play and nearly coming away with an equalizer in the final moments.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar: Bebar has quietly made a big impact for her club in recent action even if her efforts haven't been reflected on the stat sheet. Against Chicago, her work alongside fellow midfielder Claire Hutton was crucial to helping Bay FC get on the ball and maintain an ability to dictate play even at a numbers disadvantage. She nearly equalized for the club late, rattling the woodwork in the final moments.

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda: The Zambian is back and fully fit after missing the back half of last season with a torn ACL. Banda currently leads the Golden Boot race with nine tallies, and her play up top is a major factor in Orlando's league-leading total in shots (128) entering Friday's match. She is arguably the top attacking threat in the NWSL this season.

INTERNATIONAL DUTY AHEAD

This week, three Bay FC players have been selected to their national teams for the international window running June 1 to June 9. Midfielder Claire Hutton and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz will join the United States on a trip to Brazil, Hutton with the senior squad and Silkowitz with the U-23's. Defender Sydney Collins will join Canada for a week of training in Costa Rica, culminating in a June 9 friendly vs. Las Ticas. Forward Racheal Kundananji will join Zambia as it prepares for this summer's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and forward Cristiana Girelli will join Italy and defender Aldana Cometti will join Argentina as their respective squads look to punch tickest to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Orlando upset San Diego Wave FC 1-0 Sunday, returning to the win column for the first time since May 8 and shaking up the league standings in the process. The club hopped back above the playoff line from ninth to eighth, and in taking down then first-place San Diego, allowed the Utah Royals to jump to the top spot in the table. A goal late in first half stoppage time by Nicole Payne in her first NWSL start proved to be the winner in a clean sheet effort, the club's fourth shutout this year.

The top half of 2026 has come with ebbs and flows for the Pride, opening its season unbeaten in four of its first five games before falling in four of its next five after then. In its victories, the club has conceded just one goal and boasts a scoring differential of 7-1, but in its defeats, the club has conceded 13 times. Banda's contributions lead the way for the club, as her nine goals stand seven above the next player on the club's scoring leaderboard, midfielder Haley McCutcheon with two.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Bay area fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Rafael, Martinez, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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