Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for June International Window
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Canada Soccer announced today that Bay FC defender Sydney Collins has been selected to its Women's National Team roster for the upcoming June international window. Bay FC's captain will join Les Rouges for the third time in 2026 as it visits Costa Rica for an international friendly June 9.
Collins represented Canada earlier this year at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup in the United States and at the FIFA Series 2026TM in Cuiabá, Brazil in March and April. The Beaverton, Ore. Native has played every minute for Bay FC this season, recording her first career assist March 28 at the North Carolina Courage in a 3-1 victory. Collins scored her first international goal for Canada March 1 in SheBelieves Cup action, finding the net in her squad's 4-1 victory over Colombia.
Canada will train in San José, Costa Rica beginning May 31 before for taking on Las Ticas in an international friendly June 9 at Estadio Rafael "Fello" Meza in Cartago. The June window will provide additional time on the training pitch for the squad ahead of this fall's 2026 Concacaf W Qualifiers in November, which will serve as qualification for both the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
Bay FC plays its final match ahead of the June international break this Friday as the club visits the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage; tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.
CANWNT (A-Z) - Player | Pronouns | Age | City in which they grew up | Notable youth clubs
Alidou, Marie-Yasmine | she/elle | 31 | Saint-Hubert, QC, CAN | CS Spatial Saint-Hubert
Awujo, Simi | she/elle | 22 | Atlanta, GA, USA | AFC Lightning
Buchanan, Kadeisha | she/elle | 30 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brams United SC
Carle, Gabrielle | she/elle | 27 | Lévis, QC, CAN | AS Chaudière-Est
Collins, Sydney | she/elle | 26 | Beaverton, OR, USA | Hillsboro SC
Dagenais, Melissa | she/elle | 25 | Saint-Hubert, QC, CAN | CS St-Hubert
D'Angelo, Sabrina | she/elle | 33 | Welland, ON, CAN | Welland SC Wizards
Fleming, Jessie | she/elle | 28 | London, ON, CAN | Nor'West Optimist SC
Gilles, Vanessa | she/elle | 30 | Ottawa, ON, CAN | Ottawa Capital United SC
Grosso, Julia | she/elle | 25 | Vancouver, BC, CAN | Vancouver's Italian Canadian SF
Huitema, Jordyn | she/elle | 25 | Chilliwack, BC, CAN | Chilliwack FC
Lacasse, Cloé | she/elle | 32 | Sudbury, ON, CAN | AFC Sudbury
Lawrence, Ashley | she/elle | 30 | Caledon East, ON, CAN | Brams United SC
Listro, Jordyn | 30 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Wexford SC
Pridham, Delaney Baie | she/elle | 28 | Saratoga, CA, USA | De Anza Force SC
Prince, Nichelle | she/elle | 31 | Ajax, ON, CAN | Ajax SC
Regan, Emma | she/elle | 26 | Burnaby, BC, CAN | Burnaby Girls SC
Rose, Jade | she/elle | 23 | Markham, ON, CAN | Markham SC
Sheridan, Kailen | she/elle | 29 | Whitby, ON, CAN | Pickering SC
Smith, Olivia | she/elle | 21 | Whitby, ON, CAN | Whitby Iroquois SC
Sonis, Janine | she/elle | 31 | Highlands Ranch, CO, USA | Real Colorado
Tsé, Élisabeth | she/elle | 23 | Québec, QC, CAN | CS Phénix des Rivières de Québec
Viens, Evelyne | she/elle | 28 | L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC, CAN | AS Mistral Laurentien
Ward, Holly | she/elle | 22 | Portland, OR, USA | Portland Foothills SC
Wickenheiser, Carly | she/elle | 28 | St. Louis, MO, USA | St. Louis Scott Gallagher
Zadorsky, Shelina | she/elle | 33 | Kitchener & London, ON, CAN | Kitchener SC
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Holly Ward Called up to Canada for June Camp and Friendly against Costa Rica - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Tara Rudd Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for June International Window - Bay FC
- Claudia Dickey Named to U.S. Women's National Team for June Friendlies in Brazil - Seattle Reign FC
- 5 Gotham FC Players Named to USWNT Roster for Matches in Brazil - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for June Matches - Houston Dash
- Racing Forward Sears Called up to USWNT Camp in Brazil - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Midfielder Claire Hutton Named to United States Women's National Team Roster for June Trip to Brazil - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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