Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for June International Window

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Canada Soccer announced today that Bay FC defender Sydney Collins has been selected to its Women's National Team roster for the upcoming June international window. Bay FC's captain will join Les Rouges for the third time in 2026 as it visits Costa Rica for an international friendly June 9.

Collins represented Canada earlier this year at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup in the United States and at the FIFA Series 2026TM in Cuiabá, Brazil in March and April. The Beaverton, Ore. Native has played every minute for Bay FC this season, recording her first career assist March 28 at the North Carolina Courage in a 3-1 victory. Collins scored her first international goal for Canada March 1 in SheBelieves Cup action, finding the net in her squad's 4-1 victory over Colombia.

Canada will train in San José, Costa Rica beginning May 31 before for taking on Las Ticas in an international friendly June 9 at Estadio Rafael "Fello" Meza in Cartago. The June window will provide additional time on the training pitch for the squad ahead of this fall's 2026 Concacaf W Qualifiers in November, which will serve as qualification for both the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ and the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Bay FC plays its final match ahead of the June international break this Friday as the club visits the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage; tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

CANWNT (A-Z) - Player | Pronouns | Age | City in which they grew up | Notable youth clubs

Alidou, Marie-Yasmine | she/elle | 31 | Saint-Hubert, QC, CAN | CS Spatial Saint-Hubert

Awujo, Simi | she/elle | 22 | Atlanta, GA, USA | AFC Lightning

Buchanan, Kadeisha | she/elle | 30 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brams United SC

Carle, Gabrielle | she/elle | 27 | Lévis, QC, CAN | AS Chaudière-Est

Collins, Sydney | she/elle | 26 | Beaverton, OR, USA | Hillsboro SC

Dagenais, Melissa | she/elle | 25 | Saint-Hubert, QC, CAN | CS St-Hubert

D'Angelo, Sabrina | she/elle | 33 | Welland, ON, CAN | Welland SC Wizards

Fleming, Jessie | she/elle | 28 | London, ON, CAN | Nor'West Optimist SC

Gilles, Vanessa | she/elle | 30 | Ottawa, ON, CAN | Ottawa Capital United SC

Grosso, Julia | she/elle | 25 | Vancouver, BC, CAN | Vancouver's Italian Canadian SF

Huitema, Jordyn | she/elle | 25 | Chilliwack, BC, CAN | Chilliwack FC

Lacasse, Cloé | she/elle | 32 | Sudbury, ON, CAN | AFC Sudbury

Lawrence, Ashley | she/elle | 30 | Caledon East, ON, CAN | Brams United SC

Listro, Jordyn | 30 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Wexford SC

Pridham, Delaney Baie | she/elle | 28 | Saratoga, CA, USA | De Anza Force SC

Prince, Nichelle | she/elle | 31 | Ajax, ON, CAN | Ajax SC

Regan, Emma | she/elle | 26 | Burnaby, BC, CAN | Burnaby Girls SC

Rose, Jade | she/elle | 23 | Markham, ON, CAN | Markham SC

Sheridan, Kailen | she/elle | 29 | Whitby, ON, CAN | Pickering SC

Smith, Olivia | she/elle | 21 | Whitby, ON, CAN | Whitby Iroquois SC

Sonis, Janine | she/elle | 31 | Highlands Ranch, CO, USA | Real Colorado

Tsé, Élisabeth | she/elle | 23 | Québec, QC, CAN | CS Phénix des Rivières de Québec

Viens, Evelyne | she/elle | 28 | L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC, CAN | AS Mistral Laurentien

Ward, Holly | she/elle | 22 | Portland, OR, USA | Portland Foothills SC

Wickenheiser, Carly | she/elle | 28 | St. Louis, MO, USA | St. Louis Scott Gallagher

Zadorsky, Shelina | she/elle | 33 | Kitchener & London, ON, CAN | Kitchener SC







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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