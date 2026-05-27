Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi has been called up to the Ivory Coast Women's National Team for the side's June friendlies, the Ivorian Football Federation announced today. Kouassi and Ivory Coast will take on Cape Verde early next month in Abidjan.

Kouassi made her senior debut for the Ivorian national team during the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, helping Ivory Coast to the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Cameroon. Most recently, Kouassi helped Ivory Coast win all three of its 2026 FIFA Series matches in April, scoring a goal in the side's win over Turks and Caicos as well.

Ivory Coast's June Schedule:

vs Cape Verde | Friday, June 5 at Time TBD (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

vs Cape Verde | Monday, June 8 at Time TBD (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

Kouassi has appeared in 45 total matches for Washington since joining the side in the summer of 2024. With ten goals and 12 assists so far in her Spirit career, Kouassi is a consistent attacking threat for the club. The forward provided has tallied two goals and three assists for the team so far this year, including a brace in last weekend's continental final against Club América Femenil.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit

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