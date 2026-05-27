Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Angharad James-Turner Called up to Wales

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC midfielder Angharad James-Turner has been called up to the Welsh Women's National Team for a pair of FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches during the June FIFA window. Wales currently sits level on points with Czechia in Group B1, which also includes Albania and Montenegro. Cymru will face Montenegro on June 5 before closing the group stage against Czechia on June 9.

Wales enters the June window with momentum following back-to-back victories over Albania in April, improving to 3-0-1 in the qualifying campaign. The Welsh captain played the full 90 minutes in both matches, helping Cymru secure six points as the nation looks to advance to the next phase of qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

In Seattle, James-Turner has appeared in all 10 matches to begin the 2026 NWSL season, making four starts. She also opened her scoring account for the year in the club's 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on March 25 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The June fixtures mark the conclusion of the group stage for UEFA qualifying. Wales will look to secure a place in the playoff round later this year as the nation continues its pursuit of qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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