Claudia Dickey Named to U.S. Women's National Team for June Friendlies in Brazil

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the June FIFA window, where the team will face Brazil on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza. The two sides reunite for the first time since the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Dickey, 26, has earned 10 caps for the USWNT, recording shutouts in eight of those matches. She most recently represented the United States during a three-match friendly series against Japan, starting two matches and recording five saves across the series. Since making her debut in June 2025, Dickey has established herself as a consistent presence in the USWNT goalkeeping pool.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native continues to make strides during the 2026 NWSL season. Dickey has played every minute through the club's first 10 matches, recording 32 saves and three clean sheets while ranking among the league leaders in saves. Earlier this season, she became Reign FC's all-time regular season saves leader, surpassing Hope Solo's previous club record of 187 saves. In Seattle's most recent match against Boston Legacy FC, Dickey recorded her 200th career regular season save, becoming the 13th goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach the milestone with a single club.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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