Reign FC Surges with 2-1 Road Win over Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC celebrates win

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC celebrates win(Seattle Reign FC)

PAWTUCKET, RI - Reign FC (4-4-2, 14 points) defeated Boston Legacy FC (2-6-3, 9 points) 2-1 on Friday night at Centreville Bank Stadium in the first-ever women's professional soccer match in Rhode Island and the first meeting between the two clubs.

Sofia Huerta opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of her 200th NWSL regular season start, becoming the fifth player in league history to reach the milestone. Maddie Dahlien doubled Seattle's lead early in the second half, finishing a cross from Madison Curry for her first goal of the season and fifth of her career, with all five serving as game-winning goals. Claudia Dickey finished with four saves to surpass 200 regular season saves in her career and become the 13th NWSL goalkeeper to reach the mark with one club.

Reign FC continues its East Coast road trip next weekend, facing the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Laura Harvey has fielded a different starting XI in each of its 10 matches during the 2026 season. Tonight's match featured six changes to the lineup from last week's match against Gotham FC, with Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti, Maddie Mercado, Holly Ward replacing Emeri Adames, Mia Fishel, Shae Holmes, Emily Mason, Sam Meza and Nerilia Mondesir. Three Reign FC players have started all 10 games - Claudia Dickey, Sofia Huerta and Phoebe McClernon.

LAURA HARVEY: With tonight's victory, Laura Harvey now has at least one regular season win over 17 of 19 NWSL clubs all-time. The winningest coach in NWSL history just needs a win over Bay FC and Denver Summit FC to have defeated every club in league history.

MADDIE DAHLIEN: Early in the second half, Maddie Dahlien doubled the lead for Seattle off a cross from Madison Curry. The game-winning goal marks the first goal of the season for the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year finalist and her fifth of her career. Dahlien now has five consecutive game-winning goals.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey entered tonight with 198 career regular season saves and finished the match with four saves to bring her all-time regular season career total to 202 saves. She is now the 13th goalkeeper in NWSL history to record at least 200 saves with one club. The USWNT goalkeeper holds club records in saves (202), shutouts (16), goalkeeper appearances and starts (60) and minutes played (5,370).

SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta made her 200th regular season start tonight, becoming the fifth player in league history to reach the milestone. Huerta scored the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute, making her the first player in NWSL history to score in her 200th regular season start after previously scoring in her 200th regular season appearance on October 17, 2025, against Utah Royals FC. She has now scored at least one goal in every NWSL season since her rookie year in 2015, becoming the only player in league history to accomplish the feat. Huerta now has 39 regular season goals in her career, including seven with the Reign, which is tied for 10th in club history.

SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC holds a record of 1-0-0 against Legacy FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (4-4-2, 14 points) continues its road stretch on the East Coast with a match against the Washington Spirit (5-2-3, 18 points) on Saturday, May 30 at Audi Field (6:00 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - Boston Legacy FC 1

Friday, May 22, 2026

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium

Referee: John Matto

Assistants: Amilcar Sicaju, Kendall McCardell

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Laura Rodriguez

Attendance: 9,141

Weather: 57 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Sofia Huerta (penalty) 11'

SEA - Maddie Dahlien (Madison Curry) 51'

BOS - Aïssata Traoré (Emerson Elgin) 90+4'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Madison Curry (caution) 79'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg (Emily Mason 71'), Madison Curry; Angharad James-Turner, Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti (Mia Fishel 71'); Maddie Mercado, Maddie Dahlien (Brittany Ratcliffe 89'), Holly Ward (Nerilia Mondesir 71')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Emeri Adames, Sam Meza, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 16

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

Boston Legacy FC - Casey Murphy; Emerson Elgin, Jorelyn Carabalí (Aleigh Gambone 81'), Laurel Ansbrow (Lais Araújo 65'); Josefine Hasbo, Annie Karich, Barbara Olivieri (Nicki Hernández 65'), Alba Caño; Sammy Smith (Amanda Gutierres 64'), Nichelle Prince ©, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes not used: Laure Ivory, Amanda Allen, Ella Stevens, Samantha Angel, Sophia Lowenberg

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

- REIGN FC -

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