Seattle Reign FC Forward Holly Ward Called up to Canada for June Camp and Friendly against Costa Rica

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC forward Holly Ward has been called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for training camp during the June FIFA window. Canada will conclude camp with an international friendly against Costa Rica on June 9 at Estadio Rafael "Fello" Meza in Cartago.

Ward, 22, has earned 10 caps for the Canadian Women's National Team, including five starts. She received her first senior national team call-up in April 2025 and made her debut in June 2025, recording one goal and one assist against Haiti. Her most recent international goal came during a previous series against Costa Rica. Across her first 10 appearances with Canada, Ward has totaled 425 minutes played. Prior to joining the senior team, she represented Canada at both the U-17 and U-20 levels.

The Canadian international most recently appeared for her country during the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, marking Canada's fourth appearance in the tournament. Ward featured in all three matches, including a meeting with the U.S. Women's National Team that featured Reign FC teammates Jordyn Bugg, Maddie Dahlien and Claudia Dickey.

Since signing with Seattle ahead of the 2026 NWSL season, Ward has appeared in five matches and made two starts for the Reign, helping the club earn victories in both matches she entered the starting lineup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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