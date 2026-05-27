Chicago Stars FC Parts Ways with General Manager Richard Feuz
Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that the club has parted ways with General Manager Richard Feuz, effective immediately.
"Chicago Stars FC and its ownership recognize that our on-field performance has fallen short of the standards we have set for ourselves and the expectations of our fans," said Chicago Stars FC president Karen Leetzow. "Following a thorough assessment of the organization, we have determined that a change in sporting leadership is necessary to reach our collective ambitions.
"As a result, the club has parted ways with General Manager Richard Feuz, and we have begun our search for a new General Manager to drive our sporting program forward. We are seeking an experienced sporting leader who brings a proven track record of building competitive rosters and aligning organizations around a clear vision. We are grateful for Richard's dedication to the Stars and for his work in attracting world-class talent to Chicago."
Feuz joined the Stars in February 2024. Throughout his tenure, the club compiled a 16-34-13 regular season record and 17-36-14 in all competitions, clinching a playoff berth in 2024.
The Stars return home on May 31 for the club's final match before the midseason break when the Stars host San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois, at noon CT during the club's International Day theme match ahead of a momentous summer of soccer. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore and Lucia Di Guglielmo Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Stars FC Parts Ways with General Manager Richard Feuz - Chicago Stars FC
- San Diego Wave FC Names Morrie Eisenberg Chief Executive Officer - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Names Morrie Eisenberg Chief Executive Officer - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Angharad James-Turner Called up to Wales - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Gabrielle Carle and Élisabeth Tsé Called up to Canada Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Holly Ward Called up to Canada for June Camp and Friendly against Costa Rica - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Tara Rudd Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Defender Sydney Collins Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for June International Window - Bay FC
- Claudia Dickey Named to U.S. Women's National Team for June Friendlies in Brazil - Seattle Reign FC
- 5 Gotham FC Players Named to USWNT Roster for Matches in Brazil - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for June Matches - Houston Dash
- Racing Forward Sears Called up to USWNT Camp in Brazil - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Midfielder Claire Hutton Named to United States Women's National Team Roster for June Trip to Brazil - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.