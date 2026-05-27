Chicago Stars FC Parts Ways with General Manager Richard Feuz

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that the club has parted ways with General Manager Richard Feuz, effective immediately.

"Chicago Stars FC and its ownership recognize that our on-field performance has fallen short of the standards we have set for ourselves and the expectations of our fans," said Chicago Stars FC president Karen Leetzow. "Following a thorough assessment of the organization, we have determined that a change in sporting leadership is necessary to reach our collective ambitions.

"As a result, the club has parted ways with General Manager Richard Feuz, and we have begun our search for a new General Manager to drive our sporting program forward. We are seeking an experienced sporting leader who brings a proven track record of building competitive rosters and aligning organizations around a clear vision. We are grateful for Richard's dedication to the Stars and for his work in attracting world-class talent to Chicago."

Feuz joined the Stars in February 2024. Throughout his tenure, the club compiled a 16-34-13 regular season record and 17-36-14 in all competitions, clinching a playoff berth in 2024.

The Stars return home on May 31 for the club's final match before the midseason break when the Stars host San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois, at noon CT during the club's International Day theme match ahead of a momentous summer of soccer. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







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