Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore and Lucia Di Guglielmo Called up to Italy Women's National Team

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Sofia Cantore and defender Lucia Di Guglielmo have been called up to the Italy Women's National Team for the side's upcoming matches, the Italian Football Federation announced this week. Le Azzurre will host Serbia and travel to take on Sweden in its fifth and sixth qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup early next month.

Originally from Lecco, Lombardy in northern Italy, Cantore has appeared in over 45 international matches and scored six goals for the Italy senior team, making her debut for the squad in December 2020. Since joining the Spirit in August 2025, Cantore has appeared in 30 matches for the team, tallying nine goals and two assists.

Di Guglielmo hails from Pisa near Tuscany's Ligurian Sea coast and has been a mainstay of the Italian women's national team since making her senior debut in 2021 at 23 years old. The defender has appeared for Italy at two UEFA Women's Euro tournaments (2022, 2025) and one FIFA Women's World Cup (2023). Di Guglielmo joined the Spirit this past offseason and has appeared in 12 matches, quickly establishing herself as a key part of the back line.

Italy's June Schedule:

vs Serbia | Friday, June 5 at 12:15 p.m. EDT (Arena Garibaldi, Pisa, Italy)

vs Sweden | Tuesday, June 9 at 1 p.m. EDT (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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