Spirit Drops High-Scoring Continental Final, Finishes Tournament as Runner-Up

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Pachuca, Hgo. - The Washington Spirit fell to Mexico City's Club América Femenil 3-5 in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup final on Saturday night, finishing the continental tournament as the runner-up.

The Spirit and América both lobbied for control of the match early on though neither side was able to land a shot on target through the opening 20 minutes. In the 22nd, however, América struck first. Aylín Aviléz received a cross in the box from Scarlett Camberos and found the back of the net for the early lead. Just five minutes later, América forward Geyse doubled the Mexican side's lead. The Brazilian took possession in the Spirit box, fighting through contact to get her shot off and secure the 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark.

On its heels, Washington looked to counter in its own attack. Forward Sofia Cantore received a pass on the Spirit half of the pitch and drove into América's final third herself in the 30th minute. The long-distance threat took a shot from deep outside the box and tucked the ball perfectly past the outstretched arms of América goalkeeper Itzel Velasco and into the lower right corner of the goal to cut the lead in half.

Cantore had another close chance in the box several minutes later when she went for the right side of the goal again. Her shot bounced off the inside of the post and parallel to the goal line before being cleared away to keep the scoreline at 2-1 in favor of América. Washington headed to halftime having regained some momentum despite the deficit.

Coming out of the locker rooms, forward Rosemonde Kouassi equalized for the Spirit almost immediately. Receiving a crafty through ball into the box from midfielder Leicy Santos, Kouassi finished her chance with a shot over the keeper's shoulder, off the inside of the post and in for the 2-2 tie. Just 12 minutes later, Santos would set up Kouassi again. Kouassi made an impressive move around her defender to enter the box and lofted a precise shot from a sharp angle over the reach of Velasco and into the net for Washington's first lead of the night.

Three minutes later, however, América would capitalize on a mistake in the Spirit defending third to bring the match level once again. Geyse pressured Spirit goalkeeper MacIver with the ball at her feet and was able to step in front of a pass attempt and redirect it back into the Washington goal. MacIver made two important saves in rapid succession in the minutes that followed as the Spirit defending third regained its composure.

In the 79th minute, Camberos provided another cross into the box, this time for Irene Guerrero. Guerrero received the ball and was able to line up a perfect shot into the lower corner of the frame before a Spirit defender could reach her. MacIver was unable to make the close-range save and América regained the lead 4-3.

Washington subbed three players on in the 86th minute as it looked for a late equalizer when defender Kate Wiesner, midfielder Andi Sullivan and forward Gift Monday replaced Lucia Di Guglielmo, Santos and Gabrielle Carle, respectively. Monday was able to land a shot on target but Velasco was up to the task and made the save. Late in stoppage time, América padded its lead with a steal at midfield and breakaway drive into the box, forcing a Spirit own goal to make the score 5-3.

With the loss, the Spirit will have one opportunity remaining to qualify for the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028. Should the side qualify for and win the 2027 Concacaf W Champions Cup next fall, it can punch its ticket to the global tournament, set to take place in January 2028.

Next up, the Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.

-Concacaf W Champions Cup Match Report-

Match: Club América Femenil vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo (Pachuca, Hgo.)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CST

Weather: Chance of rain, high-50s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

América 2 3 5

Washington 1 2 3

AMÉ - Aylín Aviléz - 22 ¬Â² (assisted by Scarlett Camberos)

AMÉ - Geyse - 27'

WAS - Sofia Cantore - 30'

WAS - Rosemonde Kouassi - 46' (assisted by Leicy Santos)

WAS - Rosemonde Kouassi - 58' (assisted by Leicy Santos)

AMÉ - Geyse - 61'

AMÉ - Irene Guerrero- 79' (assisted by Scarlett Camberos)

AMÉ - Esme Morgan - 90+6' (OG)

Lineups:

AMÉ: 12 - Itzel Velasco; 28 - Sofía Ramos; 15 - Kimberly Rodríguez; 2 - Isa Haas; 3 - Karina Rodríguez (26 - Karen Luna, 60'); 5 - Gabriela García; 10 - Scarlett Camberos; 11 - Aylín Aviléz (8 - Irene Guerrero, 60'); 18 - Nancy Antonio (4 - Chidinma Okeke, 90+1'); 19 - Montserrat Salvídar (22 - Sarah Luebbert, 59'); 17 - Geyse

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Sandra Paños; 51 - Valentina Murrieta; 13 - Xcaret Pineda; 14 - Alexa Soto; 16 - Julie López; 21 - Daniela Espinosa; 24 - Alondra Cabanillas; 30 - Giana Riley

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (6 - Kate Wiesner, 86'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara Rudd; 14 - Gabrielle Carle (21 - Gift Monday, 86'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos (12 - Andi Sullivan, 86'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 2 - Trinity Rodman (11 - Claudia Martínez, 68'); 27 - Sofia Cantore; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 26 - Paige Metayer; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 34 - Molly Skurcenski; 35 - Madison Haugen

Stats Summary: AMÉ / WAS

Shots: 14 / 14

Shots On Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 2 / 3

Fouls: 20 / 4

Offsides: 3 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Trinity Rodman - 42 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

AMÉ - Aylín Aviléz - 56 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

AMÉ - Geyse - 66 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

AMÉ - Gabriela García - 70 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Claudia Martínez - 89 ¬Â² - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2026

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