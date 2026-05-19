Washington Spirit Announces Earliest Sellout in Club History

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has sold out its May 30 match against Seattle Reign FC, the club announced today. The sellout comes a full 11 days before the match, the earliest the Spirit has ever announced a sellout.

Washington has now sold out all three of their weekend home matches this season with 19,215 announced against Portland & Kansas City, the quickest the club has gotten to three sellouts in club history. Next Saturday's match will also match the most sellouts in a single season in club history at three with at least ten home contests to go in 2026. The club previously sold out three matches in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Spirit has now sold out five of the past seven matches at Audi Field, with both playoff matches last season drawing a full stadium.

"Our fans are the reason we continue to achieve new heights. Selling out 11 days before the match is just another proof point of the special bond that exists between our team and DC," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "Three sellouts in three weekend home matches is a reflection of the passion of this city and the love our fanbase has for this club. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Audi Field on May 30 for another unforgettable night!"

The Spirit will now have had 20 of its top 24 home attendance marks in club history since the start of the 2024 season. This also marks the Spirit's ninth sellout in under two calendar years since the club-record attendance of 19,897 on June 15, 2024. Last season, the Spirit became only the fourth women's soccer club in the world to average over 15,000 fans per match, seeing nearly 237,000 people come through the gates at Audi Field.

The only guaranteed way to still buy tickets for the May 30 match is to purchase a half-season plan here. Half-season plans include six (6) remaining matches, making it the biggest half-season plan to date! Dates include matches such as Youth Night, In Spirit of Service, Pride Night, and more.

The May 30 match will welcome the Spirit back to Audi Field for the first time in over a month for Spirit Rising Youth Night, a matchday celebration built around the next generation of Spirit fans, with youth-themed experiences throughout the stadium, against Seattle Reign FC. It will be the last time to see the Spirit at Audi until the club returns from the league-wide June break on Friday, July 3 against the Houston Dash. Tickets are available.







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