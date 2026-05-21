Spirit Advances to Continental Final with Thrilling 1-0 Win over Pachuca

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Pachuca, Hgo. - The Washington Spirit advanced to the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup final with a 1-0 win over host side CF Pachuca Femenil in the semifinal round on Wednesday night. The Spirit will take on another Mexican side in Club América Femenil on Saturday night with the North American club title on the line.

Pachuca started the match on the front foot, with two scoring chances in the opening minutes. The team had an opportunity in the box almost immediately but the Spirit was able to deflect the ball out of bounds. Following the ensuing corner kick, a Pachuca attacker connected on a header from close-range off the inside of the post and back out into the box. The Spirit defending third was able to clear the ball before any damage was done.

Washington found its first attempt on target in the 21st minute when forward Trinity Rodman sent a cross into the box for midfielder Leicy Santos whose shot was corralled by Pachuca goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras. Five minutes later, Pachuca was again on the attack as forward Charlyn Corral made a cutback move outside the box and fired a shot on target that Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was able to get in front of to save.

The Spirit attack had four strong chances at a goal in the final minutes before halftime. In the 40th, Santos took a free kick that made its way through the Pachuca wall but was saved by Barreras. In the first minute of stoppage time, forward Rosemonde Kouassi received a cross near the goal line but had her point-blank shot saved. Shortly after, Kouassi beat Barreras to a loose ball on a breakaway to get through but the ball was deflected just wide enough for the Pachuca defense to catch up. Finally, Rodman found herself racing into the corner of the box and fired a shot past Barreras but the ball went off the post and was cleared as the sides headed into the locker rooms.

Forward Sofia Cantore and defender Lucia Di Guglielmo entered the match for midfielder Andi Sullivan and defender Kate Wiesner, respectively, to start the second half. Pachuca put together two more solid attacking chances in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, nearly connecting on a header deep in the box and sending another shot slightly wide left.

Forwards Claudia Martínez and Gift Monday subbed on for Santos and Kouassi as the Spirit looked for a goal. Martínez would deliver in the 81st minute after receiving an impressive through ball from Di Guglielmo in the box. Martínez took a shot that was deflected into the air by Barreras but followed through and was able to walk the ball into the back of the net as it came back down to earth.

Washington subbed defender Paige Metayer on for Rodman as it looked to run out the clock and seal the 1-0 win. In the second minute of stoppage time, Pachuca had perhaps its best attacking chance of the night when Corral received a ball over the top coming into the box. The forward ripped a shot toward the right side of the goal but MacIver dove and made a highlight save to keep Pachuca off the scoreboard.

Two minutes later, the final whistle blew sending Washington to the final. MacIver has now kept a clean sheet in all five of the Spirit's matches this tournament and the side has outscored opponents 16-0.

Next up, the Spirit will take on Club América Femenil in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Final on Saturday, May 23. Kicking off at 9:30 p.m. EDT, the match will air in the United States on Paramount+ in English and ESPN+ in Spanish.

-Concacaf W Champions Cup Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. CF Pachuca Femenil

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo (Pachuca, Hgo.)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. CST

Weather: Cloudy, low-60s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 6 - Kate Wiesner (13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo, 46'); 9 - Tara Rudd; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé; 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 12 - Andi Sullivan (27 - Sofia Cantore, 46'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 2 - Trinity Rodman (26 - Paige Metayer, 84'); 10 - Leicy Santos (11 - Claudia Martínez, 62'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (21 - Gift Monday, 75')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 20 - Deborah Abiodun; 24 - Esme Morgan; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 34 - Molly Skurcenski; 35 - Madison Haugen

PAC: 1 - Esthefanny Barreras; 45 - Berenice Ibarra; 8 - Yirleidis Minota; 15 - Kelly Caicedo; 2 - Kenti Robles; 19 - Andrea Pereira; 48 - Abril Fragoso (28 - Yareli Valadez, 88'); 6 - Karla Nieto (26 - Paola García, 84'); 10 - Nina Nicosia; 9 - Charlyn Corral; 25 - Aline Gomes

Unused Substitutes: 22 - Carmen López; 3 - Ohale Osinachi; 13 - Alexandra Godínez; 14 - Natalía Mauleón; 21 - Mackenzee Vance; 23 - Daniela Flores; 30 - Chinwendu Ihezuo; 33 - Selene Valera

Stats Summary: WAS / PAC

Shots: 6 / 13

Shots On Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 2 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 5

Offsides: 5 / 7

Misconduct Summary:

PAC - Yirleidis Minota - 32' - Yellow Card







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