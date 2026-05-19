Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the side's upcoming qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, England Football announced today. Morgan and the Lionesses will visit Spain and host Ukraine in the side's final two qualifying matches in early June.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 23 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, helping the side capture its second consecutive Women's Euro title last summer and leading the defending third to a clean sheet against defending World Cup champion Spain in April's qualifying matches.

England's June Schedule:

vs Spain | Friday, June 5 at 4 p.m. EDT (Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain)

vs Ukraine | Tuesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. EDT (Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England)

Morgan has appeared in 50 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side in the summer of 2024, seeing over 4,100 minutes of action and providing two goals and two assists from the back line. The defender has played every minute of the 2026 season so far through ten matches as one of the team's starting center backs alongside Tara Rudd.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 19, 2026

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