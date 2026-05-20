Bay FC Heads to Pacific Northwest for Midweek Clash at Portland Thorns FC

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC heads to the Pacific Northwest this week, visiting Portland Thorns FC for a midweek clash at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the contest will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. It's the second of three matches in eight days for Bay FC, who enter the contest on a three-match unbeaten streak after Friday's draw vs. Boston.

Bay FC will look for a fourth straight unbeaten result as Portland eyes a return to the win column after earning just one point from its last two matches. Bay FC again showed well last week, threatening consistently on the offensive end in its 1-1 draw with league newcomer Boston Legacy FC. It'll be a full squad effort in the Rose City as the club manages a congested schedule, with a Sunday match also on the docket over the weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Cristiana Girelli: Girelli returned after missing two matches due to injury and helped Bay FC put their foes on their heels throughout the second half of Friday's contest. She's started her Bay FC career strong with two assists, with excellent hold-up play helping her new club build up the pitch and generate scoring chances. Her veteran leadership stands to benefit the club as it tackles the challenge of schedule congestion for the first time this season.

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Wilson: Wilson has returned from maternity leave in impressive fashion for her club, leading Portland in total shots and scoring thrice since her first game back. She's scored three all-time goals vs. Bay FC, and her pairing with Olivia Moultrie in the Thorns attack has proven to be one of the league's top attacking tandems this season.

WEDNESDAY, WHAT'S THIS?

Bay FC's match in Portland marks the first mid-week match played by the club in the regular season since May 2024, a contest won by the Oregonian side. It's the first of the club's three Wednesday matches this season as the NWSL schedule adjusts to accommodate the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup and the FIFA Women's International Match Calendar. Bay FC last visited Portland October 4, 2025, a tough 2-1 defeat that came after Taylor Huff opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

CLEAN SHEET STREAK // CHANCES APLENTY

Bay FC's shutout streak ended Friday at 294 minutes, the club's longest stretch in club history without conceding a goal. Dating to deep in first half stoppage time April 25 at Gotham FC, the club had held the reigning champions scoreless in the final 45 minutes before shutting out a pair of red-hot squads in San Diego and Utah ahead of Boston forward Amanda Gutierres' 64th minute penalty Sunday.

Additionally, Bay FC's nine shots on target Friday vs. Boston set a new club record for attempts on frame. Forward Karlie Lema led the way with three, while Racheal Kundananji and midfielder Dorian Bailey tallied two apiece. The club's 1.54 expected goals rating and 13 chances created each ranked as the second-highest totals of the season in each category.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

After going five unbeaten from March 28 to May 3, Portland enters Wednesday's match on a slight skid with just a single point coming from its last two contests. A surprising defeat to Louisville May 8 shook up the NWSL table, but the club's strong form has kept them in contention for the top spot. A scoreless draw in Los Angeles rewarded the club with a point this past weekend, its third clean sheet in the last four games and its first match without a goal this season.

Portland's attack has been bolstered in 2026 with the return of Wilson from maternity leave, with the Stanford product tallying three goals. Her presence up top has allowed threats to come from all over. Moultrie enters this week with a league-leading four assists and has recorded at least one scoring contribution in each of her last three appearances, and five of her last six. Forward Reilyn Turner has tallied four goals this season, and forward Pietra Tordin has recorded seven scoring contributions.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Rafael, Walnut Creek, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

La Ezkina Grill and Cantina: 2065 N Broadway #100, Walnut Creek

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 19, 2026

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