Reigning Concacaf Champions Gotham FC Face Club América in Semifinal

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







PACHUCA, Mexico - Reigning Concacaf W Champions Cup champion Gotham FC return to the continental stage Wednesday night, facing newly crowned Liga MX Femenil champion Club América in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal at Estadio Hidalgo.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the match streaming on Paramount+ in English and airing on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in Spanish.

Gotham FC enters the semifinal in strong form amid a five-match unbeaten streak in NWSL play, winning four of those contests while conceding just one goal during the stretch. Gotham most recently earned a 2-0 road victory over Seattle Reign FC on Friday night behind goals from Jaedyn Shaw and club captain Tierna Davidson.

The reigning continental champions completed group stage play in 2025 unbeaten with a 3-0-1 record, finishing second in Group B behind rivals Washington Spirit on goal difference alone. Gotham advanced to the finals stage after victories over CF Monterrey, Vancouver Rise FC Academy and Alianza Women FC, along with a draw against the Spirit during group play.

Club América also advanced unbeaten from the group stage, posting a 3-0-1 record to finish atop Group A. One of the premier clubs in Mexico, América enters Wednesday's semifinal as the reigning Liga MX Femenil champion after rallying for a 3-0 win Sunday in the second leg against Monterrey, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory in the league final.

Wednesday's match marks a rematch of last year's Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal, when Gotham FC defeated Club América, 3-1, at Estadio Universitario to advance to the inaugural tournament final. Gotham later captured the first Concacaf W Champions Cup title in club history and now seeks to become the competition's first repeat champion.

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal will advance to the Concacaf W Champions Cup final on Saturday, facing the winner of the other semifinal between the Washington Spirit and Pachuca. The losing sides will meet in the third-place match, also scheduled for Saturday.

Key Points:

Gotham FC remains unbeaten all-time in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, holding a 7-0-3 record across the first two editions of the competition.

Gotham FC has recorded six clean sheets in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, conceding just seven goals in 10 all-time matches in the competition.

Gotham FC is unbeaten against Liga MX Femenil opposition across all competitions, posting a 4-0-2 record against clubs from Mexico.

Three Gotham FC players rank among the top four in successful dribbles during 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup play, with midfielder Sarah Schupansky and forward Khyah Harper tied for first with 11 apiece and midfielder Sofia Cook ranking fourth with 10.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.