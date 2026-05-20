Houston Dash Host Final Homestand Prior to World Cup Break

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, May 20 for the final homestand prior to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. The Dash will host the top-ranked San Diego Wave FC for the second and final meeting of the regular season. Each ticket purchased for Wednesday's match includes a $10 concession voucher and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 20 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

CBS Sports: Lori Lindsey and Lisa Carlin

Global Feed: Michael Wottreng and Kiki Toulouse

The Dash dropped points last Friday as they fell 3-0 to the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. The match marked the return of midfielder Sophie Schmidt, who made her first appearance since suffering an ACL injury in September 2025. The veteran midfielder has now appeared in 149 NWSL regular season matches. The Olympic gold medalist was a key contributor to Houston's second half push for a postseason berth last year. Schmidt scored a goal in the 2-2 draw with Bay FC on Aug. 2, 2024, and she scored the game-winning goal a week later at home against the North Carolina Courage.

Defender Allysha Chapman also earned her first start of the season and recorded her 103rd regular season appearance for Houston, the third-most in club history. Chapman, along with Schmidt and captain Jane Campbell, are three of the longest-tenured players on the team. Chapman joined the Dash in 2015 and returned to Texas for her second stint with the team in 2019. Since then, Chapman has played a key role in helping the Dash win its first league trophy (2020 NWSL Challenge Cup) and reach the postseason for the first time in team history (2022).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 19, 2026

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