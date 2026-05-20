Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for next month's World Cup qualifiers, the Scottish FA announced today. The team will face Israel in two neutral site fixtures early next month.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in ten international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning five clean sheets in the process. MacIver has appeared in 16 total matches for the Spirit, tallying nine shutouts. Since stepping into the starting role in DC this season, MacIver has already added two impressive accolades to her resume. The Scot set a new Spirit club record with four consecutive regular season clean sheets before being named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for April as the top goalkeeper in the league.

Scotland's June Schedule:

vs Israel | Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. EDT (Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, Hungary)

vs Israel | Tuesday, June 9 at 1 p.m. EDT (Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, Hungary)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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