San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Houston Dash Tonight

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC travel to face the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 20 at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego and Houston have met nine times across all NWSL competitions since 2022, with the Wave holding a 5-3-1 regular season record. The two sides met in the 2026 Season Opener on March 14 at Snapdragon Stadium with Houston earning a 1-0 victory over the Wave in the Club's home opener. After a scoreless first half, the Dash found the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time when a ball over the top found former Wave FC forward Makenzy Robbe, who found the game's lone goal despite second-half offensive pressure from the Wave.

Last Time Out: The Wave enter Wednesday's match following a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit on May 15 at Snapdragon Stadium. Trinity Byars opened the scoring in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a mis-cleared ball before slotting a shot into the upper left corner for her first professional goal. Washington responded in the 33rd minute through Rebeca Bernal, who headed in a corner from Leicy Santos, but San Diego secured the win in the 89th minute when Kimmi Ascanio headed in a corner from Kenza Dali for the game-winning goal.

Houston enters the match following a 3-0 loss to the Kansas City Current on May 15. Kansas City opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Michelle Cooper sent a ball across the front of goal that slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Jane Campbell into the net. The Current's two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga would find the following goal nearly two minutes after the first and a turnover in the 68th minute led to the third goal of the match and her second against Houston to leave the Dash scoreless on the road.

Players to Watch Captain Kenza Dali and 18-year-old Kimmi Ascanio contributed to both goals in San Diego's win over the Washington Spirit on Friday night. The pairing started the attack six minutes into the match with Dali sending a ball over the top to Ascanio who created the give and go chance with Byars for her first career goal. In the 89th minute Dali stepped up to take the corner kick that then would find the head of Ascanio for the game-winner in the dying minutes of the game for the teenager's ninth career regular season goal contribution (5 goals, 4 assists).

Kiki Van Zanten has led the Dash this season as the Club's top scorer with four goals, ranking fourth amongst the NWSL's scoring charts which earned her a spot on the Best XI across the league for the month of April. All four of Van Zanten's goals have been scored at Shell Energy Stadium and contributed to her two braces this season.

How to Watch: San Diego Wave FC will face the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Fans in San Diego can attend the official Wave FC Watch Party at Embolden Beer Co.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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