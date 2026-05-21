Gotham FC to Face Pachuca in Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







PACHUCA, Mexico - Gotham FC is set to face hosts Pachuca in the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup third-place match on Saturday following Wednesday night's semifinal defeat to Club América at Estadio Hidalgo.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET, with the match streaming live in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Saturday's match will mark Gotham FC's second consecutive appearance during finals weekend of the Concacaf W Champions Cup after the club captured the inaugural continental title in the 2024-25 edition of the tournament. Gotham defeated Tigres UANL 1-0 in last year's final behind a second-half strike from Esther González, becoming the first club to lift the Concacaf W Champions Cup trophy and securing qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Gotham FC enters Saturday's match with a 7-1-3 all-time record in Concacaf W Champions Cup play and will look to close out the 2025-26 continental campaign with a victory.

Despite Wednesday's result ending Gotham FC's hopes of defending its continental crown, the reigning NWSL champions will look to finish the tournament on a positive note and secure a third-place finish on the international stage.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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