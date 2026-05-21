Gotham FC Surpasses 20,000 Queens Classic Tickets

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC announced Thursday that the club is at 20,000 tickets and counting for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, bearing down on New York City's attendance record for a women's sporting event.

The milestone comes as excitement builds around the NWSL Championship rematch between Gotham FC and the rival Washington Spirit, set for July 15 at Citi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

To celebrate 20,000 tickets, a limited-time flash sale featuring $20 tickets is available for the next 24 hours, concluding at 10 a.m. ET on May 22. Fans can take advantage of the exclusive offer here and become a part of NYC sports history. Additional ticketing information, including unique group experiences and suite options, is available at Mets.com/GothamFC.

The marquee event will make history as the first professional women's sporting event hosted at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, while also serving as the first National Women's Soccer League match played within New York City limits. The standalone showcase comes amid a summer of soccer in the region, coinciding with the buildup to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at nearby MetLife Stadium.

Fans are also invited to attend a pregame networking event, The Queens Collective, from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will bring together a curated group of women leaders, professionals and rising voices from across the New York region and feature an exciting lineup of mentors and special guests. To RSVP, visit https://www.gothamfc.com/events/the-queens-collective.

As previously announced, the first 7,500 supporters in attendance to The Queens Classic will receive a special-edition Rose Lavelle bobblehead, highlighting the U.S. Women's National Team and Gotham star. Additional matchday details, including in-stadium programming, will be announced in the coming months.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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