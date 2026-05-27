Washington Spirit's Gabrielle Carle and Élisabeth Tsé Called up to Canada Women's National Team

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defenders Gabrielle Carle and Élisabeth Tsé have been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the side's upcoming competition, Canada Soccer announced today. The team will travel to Central America for its June camp before taking on Costa Rica in Cartago.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 62 international matches (32 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists from the back line. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, Carle made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.

Tsé earns her first-ever call-up to the Canadian senior team after extensive experience in the federation's youth national team program. The Quebec native competed for Canada at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, also helping the side win bronze at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Canada's June Schedule:

vs Costa Rica | Tuesday, June 9 at 9:30 p.m. EDT (Estadio Rafael "Fello" Meza, Cartago, Costa Rica)

Carle has appeared in 91 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side prior to the 2023 season. Having played over 7,200 minutes and tallied four assists with the club so far including the match-winner earlier this month in Seattle, the Quebecer has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure and helped lead the club to back-to-back top-two finishes in the NWSL.

Tsé joined the Spirit this past offseason and has appeared in five matches for the team so far this year. The defender made her first start in a Spirit kit in the side's 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal match against Pachuca last week, helping Washington advance to the continental final with a 1-0 win.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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