Racing Forward Sears Called up to USWNT Camp in Brazil

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Ben Johnson) Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Ben Johnson)

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears will join the United States Women's National Team for its upcoming training camp, which will include two matches with Brazil.

Sears has earned 19 caps with the national team, scoring six goals and adding three assists. This marks her 11th career call-up and fourth of 2026.

The 25-year-old has scored twice this season for Racing and leads the team with three assists, which also ranks fourth in the National Women's Soccer League.

Sears is one of 21 NWSL players selected for the 26-player roster, and is one of nine players selected to have already scored this year with the USWNT.

The camp will include two marquee friendlies against Brazil. The USWNT is currently second in the FIFA Women's World Rankings while Brazil is sixth. The matches will mark the USWNT's first games in Brazil since 2014.

Brazil will host the USWNT on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo (5:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. local time on TBS, Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza (8:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. local time on TNT, Max and Peacock).

Additionally, next summer's 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil. Both Neo Química Arena and Arena Castelão will host matches in the tournament.

Before leaving for camp, Sears and Racing Louisville will face Denver Summit FC in the final game before June's month-long international break.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Friday at Lynn Family Stadium. The game is Pride Night, featuring postgame fireworks. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/pride.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) | 2026 June Matches vs. Brazil

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 69/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 76/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 12/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 116/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 6/1)

Midfielders (8): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 176/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 18/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 120/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 17/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 36/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 18/1)

Forwards (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 12/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 55/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 19/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 21/7), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 31/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 61/24)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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