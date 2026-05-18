Racing Suffers Another Road Setback at Utah

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC celebrate Kayla Fischer's goal

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC celebrate Kayla Fischer's goal(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

In its final away fixture for roughly a month and a half, Racing Louisville FC rallied from an early deficit, only for Mina Tanaka to have the final word in a narrow 2-1 loss to Utah Royals FC Sunday night at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

The road hasn't been the kindest to Racing so far this season. The Sunday defeat was Louisville's sixth in six games away from home this season, each by a single goal.

An unfortunate Lauren Milliet own goal off a transitional moment put the visitors behind the eight ball inside the first 25 minutes Sunday. Racing, though, battled back, as its press paid dividends for a Kayla Fischer second-half equalizer. The finish was the first goal allowed by Utah since March 28.

The combination of former Louisville player Cece Delzer and Tanaka would prove decisive in the end, however. Tanaka, a Japanese international, smashed the home the winner just before the final 10-minute mark to extend the Royals' unbeaten run to eight.

Racing (2-6-1, 7 points), in the season's early stages, is one of only three teams yet to secure a triumph on the road.

"To give up a late goal is always tough, especially on the road," head coach Bev Yanez said. "... I think we put ourselves in good positions. (We) need to be a little bit more threatening in those final actions, and then a bit ruthless to not allow too much against us. But, again, obviously a team sport, ourselves included as a staff (to) look at ways that we can continue to be better.

"... It's never as bad or as good as you think it is. So, making sure that we're really level-headed in how we access ourselves this game as a group. ... We've hit adversity here, pretty early on."

Paige Cronin, another former Louisville attacker, forced the Milliet own goal in the 22nd minute. Her purposeful cross took a deflection off Milliet and into the net. Like in last week's win over Portland Thorns FC, Racing kept at it despite conceding the first on the scoresheet.

Its constant pressure of the Royals' defense bore a 67th-minute equalizer. Fischer was the one who punished the hosts for a defensive error playing out of the back, cashing in her second NWSL goal this season. The strike ended Utah's shutout streak at an impressive 536 minutes.

"We're going to press like crazy," Fischer said, reflecting on her finish. "I think it's Macey (Hodge) and Katie (O'Kane) in the midfield that are just right there on my back. I know they're going to go, so I know to go. We just pressed them, and we picked it off and scored a nice goal."

The Royals, flying high in confidence at the moment, went on to snatch the momentum back quickly. Tanaka responded to Fischer's goal in just nine minutes, as Delzer's vision set up the 32-year-old streaking in the middle of the box to seal the result.

"I just think we need to find our heartbeat and our drive on the road," said captain Arin Wright. "I think it's disappointing again to drop points on the road. This is a place where you want to take points."

Thankfully, it's back at the comforts of Lynn Family Stadium next week for Racing.

It'll begin a two-game homestand to wrap up play before the summer break against the North Carolina Courage at 4 p.m. Saturday. Louisville, through three games, has yet to lose at home.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the "unofficial" start to summer, Saturday will serve as Summer Kickoff Day. In partnership with Stock Yards Bank & Trust, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Racing-themed Hawaiian shirt. For tickets and further information, visit RacingLouFC.com/summer/.

Game Summary: Utah Royals FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: May 17, 2026

Venue: America First Field

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 50 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Utah Royals FC (1, 1, 2)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Utah Royals FC:

22' Lauren Milliet (own goal)

77' Mina Tanaka (Cece Delzer)

Racing Louisville FC:

68' Kayla Fischer

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 12 - Quincy McMahon (83' 23 - Macy Blackburn), 8 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 2 - Lauren Milliet (83' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge (71' 16 - Maja Lardner), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 6 - Ella Hase (51' 4 - Makenna Morris), 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 11 - Taylor White, 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 21 - Rachel Hill

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Utah Royals FC: 1 - Mandy McGlynn; 14 - Nuria Rábano (88' 22 - Miyabi Moriya), 8 - Kate Del Fava, 18 - Kaleigh Riehl, 7 - Janni Thomsen (87' 2 - Tatumn Milazzo), 10 - Narumi Miura, 17 - Ana Tejada, 11 - Mina Tanaka, 24 - Cloé Lacasse (68' 5 - Cece Delzer), 4 - Paige Cronin (c) (42' 30 - Alexa Spaanstra), 21 - Kiana Palacios (68' 9 - Lara Prasnikar)

Subs not used: 23 - Mia Justus; 13 - Brecken Mozingo, 15 - Dayana Pierre-Louis, 16 -Courtney Brown

Head coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Stats Summary: Utah Royals FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 18 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Expected goals: 2.13 / 0.65

Possession: 64.8% / 35.2%

Fouls: 7 / 9

Offside: 0 / 2

Corners: 8 / 7

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

45'+4 Taylor Flint (yellow)

Match referee: Elton Garcia

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 18, 2026

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