URFC Earn Hard Fought 2-1 Victory over Racing Louisville FC

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (6-2-2, 20 points, 2nd NWSL) earned a hard fought win during the rainy and cold matchup against Racing Louisville FC (2-6-1, 7 points, 15th NWSL) at America First Field on Sunday evening, bringing its unbeaten streak to eight straight matches.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one change to the starting eleven heading into the squads home match on Sunday evening, bringing veteran FW Paige Cronin into the lineup as captain. URFC entered tonight on a hot streak, remaining unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, and entering the evening 468 minutes without conceding a goal, a shutout streak dating back to March 28.

The home side opened with energy, pushing up the field and creating offensive chances. In the 5th minute, FW Cloé Lacasse sent a cross into the box for FW Mina Tanaka who headed the ball just over the crossbar, just two minutes later URFC MF Ana Tejada's powerful shot from the top of the box was just stopped by the keeper. The Royals continued to press, keeping the ball in the visitors end and applying intense pressure.

In the 22nd minute the Royals composure and pressure paid off, FW Kiana Palacios received the ball just past midfield and took it into the visitors defensive end, once inside the box she shoveled the pass off to Cronin who took a touch around a defender before sending a powerful shot towards the far left corner. In an attempt to clear the ball from the goal line, Louisville sent the ball into the back of the net giving the home side the lead.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, Cronin was subbed out of the match due to injury and replaced by FW Alexa Spaanstra. Since joining URFC on loan from the Portland Thorns this season, the forward has impressed, bringing speed and pressure to the Royalty's attack. After continuing to dominate possession, the Utah Royals headed into the locker room up 1-0.

As the match continued, URFC GK Mandy McGlynn showcased her presence between the posts, making a diving save in the 64th minute to keep the Royals ahead. In the 67th minute, Coenraets made his first substitutions of the second half, bringing on the attacking power of FW Cece Delzer and FW Lara Prašnikar. Just moments after the substitution, Louisville equalized to put the score at 1-1, snapping URFC's 536 minute shutout streak.

After conceding, the Royals continued on, pushing the ball up the pitch and applying its press. In the 77th minute, Delzer dribbled with composure, bringing the ball into the box before sending it central for Tanaka who sent the ball with purpose into the back of the net to give the home side the lead once again. With the goal tonight, the Japanese International ties Christen Press for the club record of second-most goals of all time with nine.

After playing every single minute of tonight's match, two-time Ironwoman Kate Del Fava now holds the second-longest games played streak in league history with 108, passing Lauren Millet with 107 games. As always, Del Fava's presence in the defensive end helped to bring the Royals its sixth win of the season and an important 3-points at home to jump into second place in the NWSL standings.

Utah Royals FC remain at home Saturday, May 23 looking to earn a seventh win before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, welcoming 2026 expansion side Denver Summit to Sandy for the first time ever. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

UTA 2: 1 LOU

UTA: Lauren Millet (Own Goal) 22': Palacios received the ball near midfield and dribbled it towards the Louisville goal before shoveling it out right to Cronin who took a touch before shooting towards the bottom left corner. In an attempt to clear the hard shot, Louisville sent the ball into the back of the net.

LOU: Kayla Fischer (Unassisted) 68': After stepping in front of a goal kick, Louisville overtook possession. The ball found its way to Fischer who took a one-touch shot into the back left corner of the net.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Cece Delzer) 77': After receiving the ball, Delzer dribbled into the box and past her defender before crossing it into the middle for Tanaka who sent a powerful shot into the middle of the net to give the home side the lead.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Tatumn Milazzo, 87'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rábano (Miyabi 87'); Ana Tejada, Narumi, Mina Tanaka; Paige Cronin © (Alexa Spaanstra, 41'), Cloé Lacasse (Cece Delzer, 77'), Kiana Palacios (Lara Prašnikar, 69')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Brecken Mozingo, Dayana Pierre-Louis, Courtney Brown

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Racing Louisville (4-4-2): Jordan Bloomer; Lauren Milliet (Audrey McKeen, 83'), Arin Wright ©, Courtney Peterson, Quincy McMahon (Macy Blackburn, 83'); Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge (Maja Lardner, 70'), Ella Hase (Makenna Morris, 51'); Kayla Fischer, Emma Sears

Subs not used: Maddie Prohaska, Taylor White, Mirann Gacioch, Avery Ciorbu, Rachel Hill,

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: UTA / LOU

Possession: 65 / 35

Shots: 18 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 8 / 7

Fouls: 7 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LOU: Taylor Flint (Yellow Card - 45+4')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.