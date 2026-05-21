Registration Open for Hanger Clinic's 2026 'Louisville Moves' Workshop
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
The LouCity & Racing Foundation and Hanger Clinic are teaming up once again to host Louisville Moves - a popular orthotic and prosthetic mobility workshop open to people with limb loss or limb difference, those who use orthotics or braces, or anyone else with physical challenges.
The event - entering its fourth year - will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the LouCity & Racing Training Facility, 801 Edith Road. Registration is free, and those interested in attending can email louisvillemovesclinic@gmail.com to sign up today.
Hanger Clinic is the leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic care in the country, with seven clinics in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, where they have served individuals with limb loss and limb difference in the community for more than 30 years. The event is designed to help attendees of all ages and abilities participate in adaptive athletic activities and achieve their mobility goals. Certified prosthetists and orthotists will be on hand to assist.
"This year's event holds special significance as advocates across the state have been working as part of the So Everybody Can Move Initiative to increase access to activity-specific devices for Kentuckians with limb loss and limb difference," said Michael L. McCauley, national clinical leader, pediatric care excellence at Hanger. "Staying active and connected to your community is fundamental to overall health and well-being, and we are truly honored to celebrate that with our attendees this year."
The LouCity & Racing Foundation's program manager, Adam Boren, will coordinate a mix of soccer and non-soccer activities during Louisville Moves.
"Louisville Moves has turned into one of our favorite annual events," Boren said. "The LouCity & Racing Foundation's goal is to make soccer - and all of the game's health benefits - more accessible to our community. It's a thrill to see all the smiles when a new group of people gets to play where the pros do."
Located two miles east of Lynn Family Stadium, the LouCity & Racing Training Facility serves as the day-to-day home of Louisville's professional soccer clubs and their front office staff. Wheelchair users attending Louisville Moves will be accommodated with preferred parking.
Louisville Moves participants will receive a complimentary ticket to a LouCity or Racing Louisville game.
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