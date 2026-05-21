NC Courage Welcome Lacroix as Official Sparkling Water

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced a multiyear partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), naming LaCroix the Official Sparkling Water of the Courage.

Through the partnership, LaCroix products will be available in premium areas throughout First Horizon Stadium on matchdays. LaCroix branding will be integrated into in-match activations and featured on the upper back of the team's training kits. The collaboration will also include joint community initiatives and fan engagement opportunities across the Triangle.

"LaCroix is a proven, strong supporter of women's sports, and we're proud to welcome them to Courage Country. Enhancing the matchday experience with their product in our premium spaces is a great addition for our fans, and we're equally excited about the impact we can make together through community programming," said Courage Chief Business Officer Ralph Vuono.

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This partnership with The North Carolina Courage fits perfectly with the practice of health and nutrition that is so important to naturally-essenced LaCroix. We look forward to connecting with Courage players and fans. In addition to the Courage, we currently sponsor various women's professional soccer and basketball teams along with men's professional soccer and hockey teams."

LaCroix will be available to guests in the Legacy Club, party decks, suites, Corner Kick Club, and the Season Ticket Member Lounge. Additional details surrounding sweepstakes and community initiatives will be announced at a later date.

The sparkling water category marks the ninth competitive category in which the Courage have secured an official partner. This deal was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division, led by Andrew Feinberg.







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