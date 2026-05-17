Second-Half Explosion Powers Courage over Chicago

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC









North Carolina Courage take on the Chicago Stars

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage take on the Chicago Stars(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, the North Carolina Courage offense erupted in the second half scoring four goals in their 4-0 victory over the Chicago Stars in front of a 10,023 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening during Star Wars Night. The crowd marked the second consecutive sellout in team history and was the fifth largest gathering in club history.

North Carolina's record improved to 3-3-3 for 12 points, while Chicago fell to 2-8-0 for six points, last place in the NWSL standings.

"Very important points, nice to score many goals," said Courage Head Coach Mak Lind. "Four different goal scorers. It was a big win for us today. We needed to show that we can score goals, we can score many goals. Not so happy with the first half. We were way too passive especially out of possession; our play (was) not really aggressive and tried to win the ball, but we fixed that in halftime, talked about details. It was a different team in the second half. Four goals could have been even more, but I'll take four goals."

The Courage went up 1-0 in the 47th minute on the first ever NWSL goal by forward Evelyn Ijeh.

"I would say I was really grateful, and of course like having the opportunity," said Ijeh. "Of course to also score at home means a lot to me, and it's a special moment for sure."

North Carolina extended its lead to 2-0 in the 61st minute thanks to midfielder Ashley Sanchez, her career-high and team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Facebook video

The Courage made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when forward Ally Schlegel tallied her first goal as a member of the team after spending the past three seasons with Chicago. Schlegel came into the game off the bench in the 46th minute.

"I was so pumped, like I think we started firing and I think we started finding our energy as a team," explained Schlegel "I think we all knew that we had that in us and so to finally see it come into fruition on the field tonight... I think we just all felt this excited energy and the crowd really matched that for us. I think the coolest part about tonight is four different goal scorers, with different goals.

"I think you could see how we could score in a lot of different ways. I think that's probably the best part to come out of this game is seeing like we can get a cross and a header, we can, get a little bit of a box combination, then a set piece."

The Courage finished their barrage in the 87 minute with a goal from midfielder Manaka Matsukubo, her fourth of the season. Dating back to last season she has scored a goal in seven of the last eight Courage home games.

"If you have four different goal scorers, that positive to gain a bit of confidence," added Lind. "Ashley (Sanchez) today scored again. She's a dangerous threat game after game and she could have scored more than one goal maybe, but also had an assist. Manaka scored a goal. I'm happy for Ijeh scoring her first goal now in this league and showing that she can score goals. Ally came off the bench at halftime and showed that she wants be on the pitch and make an impact, and today she did that with her goal."

Kailen Sheridan made three saves to record her third clean sheet of the season.

"She gives us so much calm on the ball in our buildup and also security," said Lind. "She owned the penalty box today. She was good with aerial duals. She was comfortable on the ball. She played diagonal balls into spaces when they tried to press high."

Olivia Wingate made her first appearance with the Courage since November 2, 2024. She was out 560 days with a knee injury.

"I'm very happy for her," said Lind "She has been fighting for a long time to come back and and be a available and to be selected. Now she got the chance to come in at the end of the game. She deserves to show that she's good. Now she can show that she's ready to be available and compete on this level."

Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was injured in the first half at the 21st minute and replaced by Halle Mackiewicz who made her first appliance with the Stars this season.

Fourteen of the 22 goals conceded by the Stars have been scored in the second half, including four on Saturday.

Mallory Swanson made her first appearance with the Stars in the 76th minute, her first game with the Stars since November 8, 2024 after coming back from maternity leave.

North Carolina's next match is on the road Saturday against Racing Louisville FC.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.