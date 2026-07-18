NC Courage Travel to California for Match against Bay FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The NC Courage are headed to San Jose, California, to take on Bay FC on Saturday, July 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

The Courage enter the weekend in seventh in the NWSL standings, with a 6W-4L-3D record and 21 points. Bay FC currently sits at 13th in NWSL standings with a 4W-6L-3D record and 15 points.

Ashley Sanchez is the top goalscorer for the Courage, having scored nine of the team's 20 goals so far this season. Sanchez nearly scored her tenth goal of the season on a free kick in last weekend's match against Washington Spirit, but the goal was disallowed by VAR.

Riley Jackson has been the central creator for the Courage, with 24 chances created and one assist. Ryan Williams and Shinomi Koyama have also been crucial creative forces, with 18 chances created and three assists each.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been pivotal to the Courage's success on the pitch as well. The Canadian No. 1 has played every minute of the season thus far, and has saved 29 of 45 total shots faced.

With the NWSL's transfer window now open, Erica Meg Parkinson is eligible for selection for the first time since signing with the Courage.

Bay FC has scored 13 goals so far this season, with Karlie Lema, Dorian Bailey, and Alex Pfeiffer acting as the main attacking threats, having each scored two goals. Claire Hutton has been the Bay's primary creative agent, with 19 chances created and one assist.

Bay FC is overseen by head coach Emma Coates, who was appointed in 2025 after previously managing England's Women's Under-23 national team.

The Details

What They'll Wear:

Courage - Field: Belong (blue) - GK: Light Purple

Bay - Field: Poppy (coral rush) - GK: Blue

2026 Records:

Courage - 6W-4L-3D (7th, 21 points)

Bay - 4W-6L-3D (13th, 15 points)

Courage v. Bay (Regular Season): 1W-3L-1D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-0 loss, vs Washington Spirit

Bay - 2-0 win, at Racing Louisville FC

Up Next:

The Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Utah Royals on Saturday, July 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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