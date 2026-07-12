Courage's four-match winning streak ends in loss to Washington

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Shinomi Koyama of the North Carolina Courage against the Washington Spirit

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Shinomi Koyama of the North Carolina Courage against the Washington Spirit(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage fell 2-0 against the Washington Spirit at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The loss ended the Courage's four-game winning streak, which was the team's longest winning streak since the 2023 season. With the loss, the Courage's record now sits at 6W-4L-3D.

Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos scored the first goal of the match in the 38', assisted by defender Kate Wiesner. Shortly after, Washington forward Trinity Rodman scored the Spirit's second goal, assisted by Tara Rudd, in 45'+3' to close out the first half.

Ashley Sanchez found the back of the net off a free kick in the second half, but the goal was called off by VAR.

Following the match, the Courage inducted Crystal Dunn into the Club's Ring of Honor. Dunn played for the Courage from 2018 through 2020 and was instrumental in helping the team win back-to-back doubles in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Dunn was a member of the NWSL Best XI in 2018, as she helped the Courage establish one of the greatest seasons in league history.

Next week, the Courage hit the road, traveling to San Jose to take on Bay FC in PayPal Park on Saturday, July 18, at 4 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.

Match Notes:

- Tonight's match was the highest attended summer match in Courage history, with 8,726 attendees. It was also the ninth-most attended match in Courage history.

- Former Courage star Crystal Dunn was inducted into the Club's Ring of Honor in a post-match ceremony. She is the third player to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Sam Mewis (2024) and Jessica McDonald (2025).

Box Score:

NCC (5-2-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Feli Rauch (Chioma Okafor - 88'), Dani Weatherholt (Natalia Staude - 81'), Uno Shiragaki, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Carly Wickenheiser - 88'), Riley Jackson; Ashley Sanchez, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 81'), Ally Schlegel (Ivy Younce - 81')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Olivia Wingate, Oli Pena

WAS (4-3-3): Sandy MacIver; Kate Wiesner, Tara Rudd, Gabby Carle, Esme Morgan; Leicy Santos (Rebeca Bernal - 83'), Andi Sullivan © (Deb Abiodun - 67'), Hal Hershfelt; Trinity Rodman (Tamara Bolt - 83'), Rose Kouassi (Paige Metayer - 67'), Gift Monday (Sofia Cantore - 67')

Subs Not Used: Sara Wojdelko, Elisabeth Tse, Claudia Martinez, Lucia Di Guglielmo

Score:

NCC: 0

WAS: 2

Goals:

NCC: -

WAS: L. Santos - 38' (K. Wiesner), T. Rodman - 45+3' (T. Rudd)

Cautions:

NCC: R. Jackson - 76'

WAS: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

WAS: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,726

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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