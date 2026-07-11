Houston Dash Travel to Colorado for Showdown with Denver Summit FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will continue its three-game road trip this weekend as they travel to Colorado for their first road match against Denver Summit FC. Sunday presents another opportunity for Houston to earn valuable points away from home and showcase the resilience that has defined the team throughout the season.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Denver Summit FC

WHEN:

Sunday, July 12 - 6:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Victory+: Josh Eastern and McCall Zerboni

Global Feed: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

The Dash will look to even the regular season series after dropping points in the first match of the season with Denver at home on May 9. Midfielder Maggie Graham scored the lone goal for Houston in the 4-1 loss and that was the second goal of the season for the Duke University product. Graham currently has three goals this season and her latest tally was the game-winning goal against Angel City FC at home on May 24.

Houston will close this three-game road trip next week against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, July 18. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.







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