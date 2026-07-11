Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Esther González scored twice and Tierna Davidson netted her second goal of the season to lead Gotham FC past the hosting Utah Royals FC 3-1 late Friday night at America First Field.

The win - the 100th regular-season victory in club history - moved Gotham FC (7-3-3, 24 points) into fourth place in the NWSL standings ahead of its much-anticipated showdown with the Washington Spirit in this coming Wednesday's The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax.

"We dominated," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We had the best chances that came out of our own work. They also had big chances, but some of them came from mistakes from us. So, the resilience and the commitment from everyone, it was outstanding. We've been on the road now for nine or 10 days, and today was a team win. Being able to celebrate the hundredth victory for the club is really another landmark."

Friday's victory was the second time Gotham FC has won following a league loss. Amorós's team is 6-1-1 since its April 25 win over Bay FC.

The comeback win came with its highs and lows on a warm night in suburban Salt Lake City.

González nearly scored 17 seconds into the game when Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn was caught off her line after a misplaced pass, but the Spanish striker's chip fizzed over the crossbar from 22 yards out. A few minutes later, Mina Tanaka suffered the same fate, skying a shot over the bar of a wide open Gotham FC goal after a wayward pass from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Three minutes after Utah struck first through Cece Delzer in the 23rd minute, González redeemed herself from the penalty spot, smacking in her fourth penalty in four career attempts for Gotham FC, including two this year. Rookie sensation Jordynn Dudley won the penalty right off the restart, the perfect reflection of her menacing performance in the Beehive State.

Davidson hadn't scored an NWSL regular season goal in 2,459 days before her goal in Seattle on May 15, knocking one in off a low, driven Sofia Cook effort from the edge of the box. This time, Davidson fought off tight marking on Guro Reiten's corner to one-time finish with her right foot.

González's second goal provided much-needed padding to Gotham FC's lead, with the Spaniard expertly finishing Sarah Schupansky's perfectly curled and weighted pass for her eighth career brace. Only Kerr and U.S. Women's National Team legend Megan Rapinoe have more two-goal performances in NWSL history.

The goals also pushed González into a tie with new signing Sam Kerr as Gotham FC's all-time leading goal scorer, with 28.

Now Gotham FC returns home to prepare for one of the biggest matches in club history, hosting the Washington Spirit in The Queens Classic, presented by CarMax. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, at Citi Field. The match will air on ESPN.

Key Match Points

The victory was the 100th NWSL regular season win for Gotham FC.

Gotham FC becomes the sixth NWSL club to reach that mark, joining North Carolina (102), Washington (107), Chicago (112), Seattle (125) and Portland (138)

Gotham FC is undefeated in its last 10 games when leading at the half and has won all six games in that situation this year.

The club is now unbeaten in its last five meetings with Utah with four wins and one draw.

Gotham FC has scored 12 first-half goals in 13 regular season games in 2026.

Only Portland Thorns (14) have scored more in the NWSL this season.

Forward Esther González scored her third and fourth goal of the 2026 NWSL regular season, her first brace of the year and her third career brace against Utah.

González now has 28 career NWSL regular season goals for Gotham FC, tying Sam Kerr for the club record.

Gonzålez has recorded 33 goals and assists, tying Kelley O'Hara for second in Gotham FC history and now one goal contribution behind club leader Sam Kerr.

Her eighth career regular season brace ties her with Barbra Banda, Lynn Biyendolo, Jess McDonald and Sophia Wilson for 3rd in league history, trailing only Sam Kerr (10) and Megan Rapinoe (9).

González's first-half goal was her second via a penalty this season, making her four-for-four from the penalty spot in regular season play for Gotham FC.

Her fourth penalty converted this season breaks the tie with Carli Lloyd and Midge Purce for second in club history.

González now has six regular season goals against Utah, the most for any player in the league against the Royals.

Defender Tierna Davidson scored her second goal this NWSL regular season, the third of her regular season career.

Forward Guro Reiten recorded the second assist of her Gotham FC and NWSL career since joining the club in March.

Midfielder Sarah Schupansky recorded her first assist of the 2026 NWSL regular season.

She is now tied with Maya Hayes, Sam Kerr, Savannah McCaskill and Yazmeen Ryan for 8th in club history.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger won her 31st game, tying her with Kailen Sheridan (San Diego) for the ninth-most for one club.

Defender Mandy Freeman made her 119th regular season appearance, extending her club record.

Gotham FC at Utah Royals FC

Friday, July 10, 2026

10 p.m. ET kickoff

America First Field; Sandy, Utah

Attendance: 10,014

Weather: 94 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (2, 1 - 3)

Utah Royals FC (1, 0 - 1)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

26' - Esther González (P)

45+5' - Tierna Davidson (Guro Reiten)

70' - Esther González (Sarah Schupansky)

Utah Royals FC

23' - Cece Delzer (Kiana Palacios)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten (90' 3 - Bruninha); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (78' 21 - Sofia Cook), 16 - Rose Lavelle (58' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 2 - Jordynn Dudley (58' 23 - Midge Purce), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (78' 22 - Mandy Freeman)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): 1 - Mandy McGlynn (GK); 6 - Kameron Simmonds (56' 22 - Miyabi), 2 - Tatumn Milazzo, 8 - Kate Del Fava, 16 - Nuria Rábano; 99 - Madison Hammond (64' 15 - Dayana Pierre-Louis), 10 - Narumi, 11 - Mina Tanaka (46' 9 - Lara Prašnikar); 5 - Cece Delzer (88' 16 - Courtney Brown), 21 - Kiana Palacios (64' 4 - Paige Cronin), 24 - Cloé Lacasse

Unused substitutes: 23 - Mia Justus (GK); 13 - Brecken Mozingo, 20 - Aria Nagai, 30 - Alexa Spaanstra

Head coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Stats Summary

GFC / UTA

Expected Goals: 2.35 / 2

Shots: 12 / 12

Shots on Goal: 5 / 7

Saves: 6 / 2

Corners: 3 / 1

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offside: 2 / 5

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

32' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

63' - Midge Purce (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Utah Royals FC

45+1' - Kate Del Fava (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

45+7' - Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

75' - Dayana Pierre-Louis (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

84' - Utah Royals FC Bench (Yellow Card - Dissent)

Officials

Referee: Alexandra Billeter

Assistant Referee 1: Alicia Messer

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Beck

4th Official: Rachel Swett

VAR: Jamie Padilla

AVAR: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On Esther González's performance

She's always someone that's going to give you 300%, and it doesn't matter the game, what we're playing for. She wanted to score more goals. She has the one that she has scored this year. But today, taking the responsibility again on that penalty, the same that against Kansas City got us back in the game, in a difficult moment, and then get her second goal was unbelievable. The pass from Sarah (Schupansky) was really, really different class, and her finish was calm, composed. Esther is such a great human being, leader on and off the pitch, always giving 200%. For us, she's a key player and we're super happy to be able to celebrate those two goals from her.

WINGER GURO REITEN

On Esther González's performance

She's a great football player. And you can see today, she scored two goals again, which is good for us and good for her. Hopefully that can just help grow her confidence going to the games that are ahead of us because we have some big ones coming up, so we need more goals from everyone. We saw her working into it today. You see her movement in the box. She got on the ball, got two chances early there, but then the penalty, you know she's going to score. And the last one, which was just fantastic from Sarah (Schupansky), is brilliant.

DEFENDER JESS CARTER

On the team's resilience following a loss last week in San Diego

Yeah, it's huge. We were just talking about it in (the locker room) - the importance of getting this win. You go away, and you're away for 10, 12 days. The importance of not losing back-to back is huge. And obviously going into our next game, we want to go in with confidence and feeling good, so there are a lot of lessons from this trip in general. Struggling with the heat and the altitude - I can speak for myself there - and just like trying to figure out the things that we need to work on. Obviously we've been exploited today on the transition quite a few times, and that's something that we need to nullify going forward.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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