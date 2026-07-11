Reign FC Returns to Lumen Field for Cascadia Rivalry on Sunday

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien vs. the Portland Thorns

(Seattle Reign FC) Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien vs. the Portland Thorns(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field for the first time since May 15, hosting Portland Thorns FC in the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry on Sunday, July 12 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, 950 KJR AM). Sunday's match also marks the club's final game on the natural grass surface installed for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Reign FC (4-6-2, 14 points) enters the match following a 3-1 road loss to the North Carolina Courage on July 4 at First Horizon Stadium. Sally Menti opened the scoring in the 19th minute off an assist from Sofia Huerta, who extended her NWSL regular season record to 35 career assists. North Carolina responded with a brace from Ashley Sanchez and a Riley Jackson penalty to earn the comeback victory.

Portland (8-3-3, 27 points) arrives in Seattle following a 4-0 home win over Racing Louisville FC. Jayden Perry opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner added first-half goals. Sophia Wilson capped the scoring with an 82nd-minute finish.

Sunday's match marks the 45th all-time meeting between Seattle and Portland, the NWSL's longest-standing and most-played rivalry. It also serves as the second and final regular-season meeting between the clubs in 2026. The Thorns claimed a 2-0 victory in the first matchup on March 20 at Providence Park.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: ESPN

Talent: Jacqui Oatley & Jordan Angeli

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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