Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-4-3, 24 points, 5th NWSL) fell to Gotham FC (7-3-3, 24 pts, 4th NWSL) 3-1 in its first home match following the month-long break in NWSL play.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made three changes to the starting lineup following the 3-2 road loss against the Chicago Stars last Sunday. Defender Kameron Simmonds earned her third start of the season tonight, along with two changes in the midfield, Madison Hammond and Japanese star Mina Tanaka who returned to the pitch for the first time tonight since the month-long break.

The Royals started the evening match with energy, executing its offensive press with precision. In the 8th minute Gotham's goalkeeper was caught out of position and made a weak pass following intense pressure from Kiana Palacios. The ball bounced past the open net and across the box for Cece Delzer who took a touch before shoveling the ball off to Tanaka whose shot went over the goal.

While the one touch shot by the Japanese veteran wasn't enough to convert, the early opportunity showcased URFC's ability to capitalize and create dangerous scoring opportunities.

After forward Cloé Lacasse had back-to-back chances in the 21st minute, the home side's pressure paid off just two minutes later when Tanaka received the ball at midfield, taking a touch before passing off to Palacios who sent a perfectly weighted ball through the middle for Delzer. After taking a few touches the veteran forward sent a right footed shot into the back of the net for the lead. The goal not only marked Delezer's second of the season but her second consecutive goal after converting a penalty in last week's match against Chicago.

Unfortunately, just three minutes later, Utah conceded a foul in the box subsequently giving the visitors a penalty kick. Gotham's Gonzalez sent the ball into the right corner to even the score. Although the home side continued to fight throughout the remainder of the first half, the visitors were able to score off of a controversial corner kick, sending URFC into the locker room down 2-1.

As the second half began, the Royals continued to battle in search of the equalizer. After missing last weekend's match due to injury, Japanese defender Miyabi and veteran forward Paige Cronin subbed into the match, bringing fresh legs and energy for the home side.

While URFC was able to find attacking chances, Gotham broke through the defense in the 70th minute, bringing the score to 3-1. While the packed home crowd of 10,014 fans stood behind the Royalty, the squad was unable to convert offensively, falling for a second-straight match.

Utah Royals FC remain at home for the second consecutive week, taking on Orlando Pride next Saturday, July 18 at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45pm MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

UTA 1: 3 GFC

Cece Delzer (Kiana Palacios) 23': After receiving the ball from Tanaka, Palacios took a touch before sending a ball through the middle for Delzer. The forward was able to beat out her defender, taking a touch before sending a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Esther Gonzalez (Unassisted) 26': After the Royals conceded a foul in the box, Esther stepped up to the spot to take the penalty. The forward sent a right-footed shot into the far right corner of the goal.

Tierna Davidson (Guro Reiten) 45+5': After being awarded a corner, Reiten stepped up to take the kick, sending the ball into the box where it fell to the feet of Davidson. Davidson volleyed the ball out of the air with her right foot for the score.

Esther Gonzalez (Sarah Schupansky) 70': Blank sent the ball up the pitch for blank who took a touch past McGlynn to send the ball into the back of the net with her right foot.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Kameron Simmonds (Miyabi, 56'), Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano; Madison Hammond (Dayana Pierre-Louis, 65'), Mina Tanaka (Lara Prašnikar, 46'), Narumi; Cece Delzer (Courtney Brown, 88'), Kiana Palacios (Paige Cronin, 65'), Cloé Lacasse

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Brecken Mozingo, Aria Nagai, Alexa Spaanstra

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Chicago Stars FC (4-4-2): Ann-Katrin Berger; Emily Sonnett, Jaelin Howell, Tierna Davidson ©, Jess Carter; Jordyn Dudley (Midge Purce, 58'), Savannah McCaskill (Sofia Cook, 78'), Rose Lavelle (Sarah Schupansky, 58'), Guro Reiten (Bruninha, 90'); Jaedyn Shaw (Mandy Freeman, 78'), Esther Gonzalez

Subs not used: Shelby Hogan, Talia Sommer, Andrea Kitahata, Khyah Harper

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Amoros

Stats Summary: UTA / GFC

Possession: 46 / 54

Shots: 12 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

GFC: Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - 32')

UTA: Kate Del Fava (Yellow Card - 45+1')

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card - 45+7')

GFC: Midge Purce (Yellow Card - 63')

UTA: Dayana Pierre-Louis (Yellow Card - 75')

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