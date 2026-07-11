Delzer Stays Sharp as Key Figures Return from Injury in Home Loss

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







After a forty-eight day wait, Utah Royals FC returned to America First Field for the first time since the international break on Friday. Looking for its first ever win against Gotham FC, the Royals fell short, falling 3-1 to the reigning champions.

Despite the loss, the game shined a light on several players and gave fans hope for the future as various key figures returned from injury.

Delzer Stays Sharp For Her Second Goal in Two Games

With both teams creating early chances, the match quickly became a race for the crucial first goal. In the 23rd minute, Mina Tanaka regained possession off a slide tackle from Narumi and passed the ball first-time to Mexican international Kiana Palacios. Palacios turned and played a through ball into Cece Delzer who split the defense with her run and found herself alone with the keeper. Composed, Delzer picked her spot and blasted the ball into the top left corner of the net, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Delzer has now scored in back-to-back games since the Royals' return from the break and continues to prove that she is a vital part of the Club's offense. After knocking on the door for much of the first half of the season, it was only a matter of time before Delzer made her mark on the scoresheet. The Kansas native displayed her premium composure on both goals, converting a penalty last matchday against Chicago before calmly finishing her one-on-one with Ann-Katrin Berger on Friday.

With two goals in the 2026 NWSL season, Delzer has now surpassed her goal tally from last year and has moved into third place in the squad's golden boot race, tied with Palacios, Lara Prašnikar, and Tatumn Milazzo.

Friday's goal was a sweet one for Delzer as it came against her former club. Head Coach Jimmy Coenrats stated in the postgame press conference that he had talked to Delzer before the match and that she was confident she would get on the scoreboard against Gotham. While Utah was unable to maintain its lead, Delzer was true to her word and played a big part in the Royals' fight for the win on Friday.

Tanaka, Miyabi and Cronin Earn First Minutes Back From Injury

In its first game back from the break, the Royals were missing several pieces that were essential to its historic unbeaten streak early in the season. On Friday, many of these players earned their first minutes back since their injuries.

Tanaka, who picked up an injury during international duty, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the Royals traveled to play Portland Thorns FC on May 30th. Tanaka is one of Utah's most important players, and her impact was visible from the jump on Friday. The midfield operates on a higher level with her in it, and her pressing, vision and attacking prowess is a key component of the Royals' attack. Within 23 minutes of her first game back, Tanaka played a secondary assist in the leadup to Delzer's goal, demonstrating how big an impact she can make when she's on the field. The Japanese international remains tied with Cloé Lacasse (5G, 3A) for the club lead in goal contributions this season, with four goals and four assists.

Miyabi and captain Paige Cronin also made long-awaited returns to the pitch on Friday, sharing minutes on the right flank late in the second half. Like Tanaka, Miyabi last played for Utah against Portland more than a month ago, but has been working hard to return to the field. Cronin has had a longer recovery process while working her way back from a calf injury, having not seen minutes since May 17th where she started against Racing Louisville FC. Both players started several games during URFC's historic unbeaten streak and will undoubtedly be key contributors if the Royals want to regain their winning form.

Reinforced in key positions, Utah remains searching for its first win since returning from the international break. The Royals will get a chance to earn those crucial three points next Saturday, July 18th, when the Club returns to America First Field to host the Orlando Pride. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM MT with tickets available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 7/18 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Orlando Pride at home on July 18th at 6:45 pm MT! Secure your seats now for a royal match at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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