Homecoming: Royals Host Gotham FC in First Home Game Since Break

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Fans have waited for more than a month to fill America First Field and watch the Utah Royals compete in an NWSL match. On July 10th, the Royals will host Gotham FC in its highly-anticipated return home, looking to bounce back after a loss in its first game back from the break. The matchup, featuring two teams currently in playoff position, is sure to be an exciting homecoming for soccer in Utah.

Despite falling to the Chicago Stars 3-2 in a hard fought battle upon its return from the break, the Royals have an opportunity to bounce back in a big way against Gotham FC. Here are some of the biggest storylines heading into Friday's game as the Royals look to return to the win column in front of its home fans.

URFC Returns to America First Field

The Royals haven't played a game at America First Field since May 23rd, and the Club is eager to regain a home field advantage that was crucial to its historic start to NWSL play. Utah has played a total of five home games this season, where they boast an impressive 4-0-1 record and have won four in a row-the one loss coming to the current league leaders San Diego Wave FC in Matchday two. Four consecutive wins is the longest home winning streak in Club history and already ties the Royals' home win totals from the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons.

The last game at America First Field featured the first-ever meeting with Denver Summit FC, the debut of a brand new regional matchup between the two clubs. With 19,274 fans in attendance, Utah claimed a narrow 2-1 victory with goals from Kiana Palacios-her first ever NWSL goal-and Mina Tanaka. Tanaka has been a crucial component of the Royals' offense this year, and three of her four goals this season have come at America First Field.

Utah has also scored in every home game this season, with goals in a 1-0 win over the Chicago Stars on April 1st, a 2-0 win against the Houston Dash on May 6th, and a 2-1 win versus Racing Louisville on May 17th. Even in their only loss at America First Field this season, a 2-1 defeat to the San Diego Wave, Utah got on the board with Lara Prašnikar's first ever goal as a Royal.

Royals' Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets stated that the team missed the home crowd in the game against Chicago, but thinks that the return home can help create much needed momentum for the team to get a result on Friday.

The Old and the New

After the long break, last week's game against the Chicago Stars was a good return to form for some of the Royals' best performers, while also shining a light on some new faces. In the 43rd minute, Alexa Spaanstra whipped in a cross from the right side, finding Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse who slotted the ball into the net. With her goal on Sunday, Lacasse became the Royals' leading goal scorer this season having scored five times in 13 appearances. Lacasse continues to be a vital piece of Utah's offense and will undoubtedly be a key part of the Royals' gameplan for Gotham FC.

Having been knocking on the door for much of the first half of the season, forward Cece Delzer finally got her long-awaited first goal of the year against the Stars by converting a penalty in the 54th minute. Delzer has started in eight games this season, and her presence has been vital to mitigate several injuries the Royals have suffered in their attacking midfield. On Friday, Delzer will have a chance to contribute to Utah's first win against her former club.

Royals vs. Gotham: A Brief History

Despite a series of competitive matchups between the two teams, since the Return of Royalty, Utah has been unable to find a win against Gotham. The two sides have played four games in NWSL play since 2024 in which the reigning champions won three times, with the other game ending in a draw. In its last two trips to America First Field, it was Gotham that looked like the home team, claiming two statement wins-3-0 in July 2025 and 4-1 in November 2024-in Utah.

While Utah had struggled against the eastern side, the latest encounter between the two teams ended Gotham's dominance over the series. Last season, the Royals traveled to Sports Illustrated Stadium on August 23rd, trying to break an 11-game winless streak. Fueled by the return of several injured players, the Royalty earned a 0-0 shutout against Gotham, claiming its first point ever against the New York side. That result changed the momentum of the Royals' season and was the start of a seven-game unbeaten streak near the end of 2025 NWSL play. The Royals will hope that another positive result against Gotham on Friday will give them a similar boost to return to the stellar form it displayed prior to the break.

Perhaps the most interesting part about Friday's matchup are the striking similarities between the Royals' and Gothams' start to the season. The two sides have almost perfectly mirrored each other's performances through the first 13 matchdays, with both clubs starting the season with two losses and a draw before proceeding to go on lengthy NWSL unbeaten streaks-10 games for the Royals and 7 for Gotham-before the World Cup pause. The most recent surprising parallel came last weekend, when both teams were unable to maintain their pre-break momentum. The Royals fell 3-2 as visitors to Chicago, while Gotham lost 2-0 as visitors to San Diego.

With both clubs coming off losses and eager to return to winning ways, this week's matchup is sure to make the Royal's home hiatus well worth the wait. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM MT on July 10th from America First Field.

URFC Next Match: 7/10 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Gotham FC at home, and it's Princess Night presented by America First Credit Union! Secure your seats now for a royal match at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026

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