Mayor Mamdani, Gotham FC Announce $15 Tickets for the Queens Classic

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Gotham FC on Wednesday announced a limited $15 ticket offer for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, the reigning NWSL champion's marquee match against the Washington Spirit next Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Up to 4,000 tickets will be available at the discounted price, making one of the biggest matches in women's soccer accessible to New Yorkers. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Gotham FC has already sold more than 30,000 tickets to The Queens Classic, putting the match on pace to break a new attendance record for a women's sporting event in New York City.

Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Mayor.

"The biggest events in our city should be affordable to the people who make this city run," said Mayor Mamdani. "Whether it's the World Cup, a championship celebration or The Queens Classic, our goal is the same: Make sure working New Yorkers have a chance to be there. This ticket offer will help thousands more fans cheer on one of the best clubs in the world as Gotham FC makes history."

"Gotham FC is proud to partner with Mayor Mamdani's office on an initiative that opens the doors to one of the biggest nights in our club's history," said Mark Zarthar, the president of Gotham FC. "The Queens Classic is about more than one match. It is about bringing New Yorkers together, growing the women's game and creating a moment that reflects the energy, ambition and diversity of this city."

The ticket offer comes one day after Gotham FC announced that it will make Etihad Park in Queens its permanent home beginning in 2028. The move will bring one of the world's premier women's soccer clubs to New York City's first soccer-specific stadium and establish a permanent home for top-tier professional women's soccer in the five boroughs. Fans can now place deposits for Gotham's 2028 season for just $28 at GothamFC.com/NYC.

The Queens Classic will feature Gotham FC against the Washington Spirit, led by U.S. Women's National Team star Trinity Rodman, during the week of the FIFA World Cup final, as New York celebrates a historic summer for the world's game.







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