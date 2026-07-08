Portland Thorns Transfer Mimi Alidou to Montreal Roses

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that forward Mimi Alidou has been transferred for an undisclosed fee to the Montreal Roses of the Canadian Northern Super League.

Alidou arrived in Portland during the 2025 NWSL season, helping the Thorns in their path to a third-place league finish. She also made appearances against Tigres UANL and Club América in the 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals. In total, the Canadian international combined for one goal and three assists in 12 starts and 32 appearances across all NWSL competitions.

The Portland Thorns thank Alidou for her effort and dedication and wish her good luck moving forward.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.