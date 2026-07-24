Utah Royals FC Acquire Forward Alexa Spaanstra in Trade with Portland Thorns for the Remainder of the 2026 NWSL Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that the club has traded for Alexa Spaanstra, acquiring the forward for the remainder of the 2026 season from the Portland Thorns for 25k in intraleague funds with up to 7.5k in conditional funds.

Since her loan from Portland in March 2026, Spaanstra has integrated into the Royals squad seamlessly. Appearing in 12 matches and earning two starts. The Michigan native has brought pressure and impressive abilities on and off the ball, showcasing her speed on the right side of the pitch and the ease in which she can impact offensive play with her service into the box.

Before joining the NWSL in 2023, Spaanstra played college soccer for the Virginia Cavaliers, where she earned recognition and All-ACC selection in each of her four seasons, showcasing her consistent ability to excel on the field. On the international stage, she represented the United States youth national team, winning CONCACAF championships at both the under-17 and under-20 levels.

Following an impressive collegiate career, the forward was selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the KC Current. In her first professional season, Spaanstra appeared in 15 matches and earned five starts. She recorded her first professional goal and assist in the assertive 6-0 win against the Chicago Red Stars on October 7th, and netted her second goal just one week later to help lift her squad to a 2-2 tie against NY/NJ Gotham FC. The impressive performances in 2023 earned her NWSL Rookie of the Month honors for September/October 2023.

On August 19th 2024, Spaanstra was traded to the Portland Thorns where she made 11 starts in 28 appearances across all competitions. The forward recorded two assists, one of which coming against Angel City FC in October 2025 to help the squad clinch the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Spaanstra remained an integral part of the Thorns offense before her loan to the Utah Royals in March 2026.

The acquisition of Spaanstra for the remainder of the Royals 2026 season is highly beneficial for Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad, the forward has already showcased her grit, strength and speed in her short time in Utah and will continue to be an integral part as URFC look to continue its strong form and make a push for the 2026 NWSL playoffs.







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