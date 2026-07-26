Utah Royals FC Score Most Goals in Club History in 4-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







CARY, North Carolina - Utah Royals FC (9-4-3, 30 points, 3rd NWSL) earned a 4-1 road victory over the North Carolina Courage (6-6-3, 21 pts, 9th NWSL) on Saturday evening, following three set piece goals and a penalty.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one change to his starting lineup following the 1-0 home victory against the Orlando Pride last Saturday, July 18. Slovenian forward Lara Prašnikar joined the pitch as a starter this evening in place of forward Kiana Palacios.

URFC started the evening strong, taking the early lead in the 6th minute. After earning a corner kick, defender Nuria Rábano stepped up to the flag and sent a well placed ball soaring towards the back post for captain Kate Del Fava who powerfully sent the ball into the back of the net with her head. The near-perfect ball by Rábano earned her a second assist on the 2026 season.

Del Fava's early goal marks her first in more than two years, with her last coming in a 2-1 victory over Bay FC on June 16, 2024. The first set-piece score of the evening also marked North Carolina's first goal conceded from a set piece in the 2026 NWSL season.

In the 35th minute the Royals doubled its lead following another corner kick. Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse sent a ball towards the box, after deflecting back out towards the touchline, Lacasse passed to Rábano at the top of the box. The Spanish defender took a touch before sending another well weighted ball into the box for defender Tatumn Milazzo whose left footed shot found the back of the net. The perfect service from Rábano earned the defender her first multi assist game in the NWSL and brought Milazzo to three goals on the season.

As the clock hit the 42nd minute, Del Fava became the 70th player in NWSL history to have played 10,000 regular-season minutes in the NWSL, an impressive and historic milestone. With multiple key saves by McGlynn throughout the half and each of URFC's center backs finding the back of the net, the Royals went into the locker room with a commanding 2-0 lead.

As the second half began, the home side was able to find the back of the net in the 55th minute, but the momentum didn't last long as the Royals continued its perfection of set pieces on the evening, scoring a third goal off of a corner kick. Japanese forward Mina Tanaka netted her fifth goal of the season with her head following a cross from Lacasse in the 65th minute.

After thwarting multiple late goal scoring opportunities by the Courage, Lacasse was fouled in the box, earning a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The veteran forward stepped up to the spot with poise, sending the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to bring the Royals to a 4-1 victory, converting her first-ever NWSL penalty and bringing the visitors to the most goals scored in club history.

Utah Royals FC return home for a mid-week matchup next Wednesday, July 29, welcoming star forward Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit to America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM MT with tickets available for purchase here.

NCC 1: 4 UTA

UTA: Kate Del Fava (Nuria Rábano) 6': After earning a corner kick, Rábano stepped up to take the kick and sent a near-perfect long ball to the back post for Del Fava who headed it into the left corner of the net to take the early lead.

UTA: Tatumn Milazzo (Nuria Rábano) 35': After earning another corner kick, Lacasse received the ball back following a deflection before sending it to the top of the box for Rábano. The defender sent another well weighted ball into the box for Milazzo who sent a one touch shot past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

NCC: Evelyn Ijeh (Unassisted) 55': After a turnover by the Royals in its defensive end, Shinomi Koyama brought the ball into the box before losing possession. Ijeh was able to regain possession of the ball taking a left footed shot and sending it into the back of the net.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Cloé Lacasse) 65': Following another corner, Lacasse sent the ball into the box before it was kicked out to Rábano who passed back to the Canadian. Lacasse took a touch before sending a ball into the middle of the box for Tanaka who's header went into the top left corner

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Unassisted) 90+4': After being fouled in the box, Lacasse was awarded a shot from the spot. The Canadian stepped up with poise and sent her shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Miyabi (Kaleigh Riehl, 63'), Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada (Madison Hammond, 85'), Narumi, Mina Tanaka (Courtney Brown, 78'); Cece Delzer (Paige Cronin, 64'), Lara Prašnikar (Kiana Palacios, 63'), Cloé Lacasse

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds, Brecken Mozingo, Alexa Spaanstra

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Orlando Pride (3-4-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Ryan Williams, Uno Shiragaki, Maycee Bell (Feli Rauch, 84'); Riley Jackson (Chioma Okafor, 90+1'), Dani Weatherholt (Natalie Jacobs, 56'), Erica Meg Parkinson, Shinomi Koyama; Ashley Sanchez, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort, 84'), Ally Schlegel (Lauryn Thompson, 56')

Subs not used: Madi White, Ivy Younce, Natalia Staude, Carly Wickenheiser

Head Coach: Mark Lind

Stats Summary: NCC / UTA

Possession: 53 / 47

Shots: 21 / 13

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 9 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Narumi (Yellow Card - 20')

Photo Assets - Please Credit Utah Royals FC







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

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