With an Emphasis on Defense, Royals Look for First Ever Win at North Carolina Courage

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC is back on the road this Saturday, travelling to take on the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. After claiming its first three points since returning from the break in a 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride, the Royals will look to maintain its defensive solidity with sights set on another crucial three points.

Both teams enter Saturday's matchup in playoff position, with Utah looking to earn a second consecutive win and North Carolina attempting to break a two-game losing streak. Here are some of the storylines to look out for in this weekend's East Coast clash.

Back To Winning Ways:

With the 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride on July 18th-the first win over Orlando since the Return of Royalty-the Royals got back into the win column for the first time since May 23rd, when the Club triumphed 2-1 over the Denver Summit in the first matchup between the two sides.

The Royals returned from the break with back-to-back losses, mirroring their start to the NWSL season, but Saturday's win was a positive sign that Utah is capable of turning things around.

After the loss to Gotham FC, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets identified the defensive side of the ball as a clear area in need of improvement. The Royals had conceded eight goals in its last three games, which was as many as it had conceded in every other game this season combined. However, certain adjustments and a higher emphasis on defense in training yielded results against Orlando. Led by standout performances by Mandy McGlynn and Tatumn Milazzo, Utah kept a clean sheet against a Pride offense that included the league's top goalscorer Barbra Banda (12G 1A).

The 1-0 win, featuring a goal in the 36th minute from Narumi, highlighted the importance of returning to the defensive solidity that was crucial to the Royals' historic unbeaten streak. With the result over Orlando, the Royals have now kept a clean sheet in six games this year, tying its total from the entire 2025 season. Keeping North Carolina scoreless, a side that has failed to score in its previous two games, will certainly be a top priority for Coenraets and Co. come Saturday.

Utah's defense will be further reinforced by the return of Kaleigh Riehl, who returned to the squad list on Saturday for the first time since May 30th when the Club traveled to face Portland Thorns FC. Prior to her injury, Riehl started in all but one of the Royals' games this season, and has been a fundamental part of the Royals' defense. Utah conceded six goals in the two games that she was absent from the squad list, making her return a welcome boost for a team looking to regain its defensive identity.

Searching For a First Win in North Carolina

The Royals and the Courage have only played four times in their short history with Utah holding a 1-2-1 (W-L-T) record against the eastern side. In their previous encounter on September 6th, 2025, late drama saw the two sides share a point after a hard fought 1-1 draw. Former Courage midfielder Jaedyn Shaw converted a penalty in the 89th minute, seemingly stealing three points at the death. Five minutes later, however, Utah equalized when Paige Cronin turned the ball in off the crossbar after a chaotic corner kick in the 94th minute. While the result earned the Royals its first ever point in North Carolina, the Club is still searching for its first ever win when playing in Cary. After getting a historic win against Orlando last Saturday, this weekend's matchup will be another opportunity for the Royals to get a notable result.

The first and only win for Utah over North Carolina came in the debut matchup between the two sides on March 22nd, 2024. In front of a home crowd, the Royals claimed a 2-1 victory led by goals from Kate Del Fava-who scored with a header in the 15th minute-and Ally Sentnor. North Carolina's lone goal on the day came from Ashley Sanchez, who has become one of the league's most prolific goalscorers. Having found the back of the net nine times in 14 matches, Sanchez is tied for second in the 2026 NWSL Golden Boot race. Looking to break their two-game goalless streak, there's a high probability that the Courage will do whatever they can to get Sanchez quality looks in attack.

Part of the reason for North Carolina's attacking struggles is the loss of star Japanese international Manaka Matsukubo over the break. Manaka, who was transferred to Women's Super League side Chelsea FC in July, was one of the NWSL's top performers through the first part of the 2026 season. She recorded 5 goals and 4 assists in only nine games, showcasing her premier finishing and playmaking ability throughout the Courage's start to the season. Utah will hope to capitalize on Manaka's absence to win a midfield battle that will be vital if they want to claim their first ever win at North Carolina on Saturday.

With the Royals looking for a second consecutive win and the Courage looking to snap out of an uncharacteristic goalless streak, Saturday's clash is sure to be an exciting one. Kickoff is set for 5:45 PM MT on July 25th from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and available to stream on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.