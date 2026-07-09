Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field Looking to Bounce Back against Gotham FC

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-3-3, 24 pts) returns to America First Field to take on Gotham FC (6-3-3, 21 pts) in its first home battle since the extended month-long break in NWSL play. Looking to earn a first-ever win over the visitors, kickoff is set for Friday, July 10 (kickoff at 8:00 p.m. MT).

Utah enters the match following a 3-2 road loss to Chicago Stars, ending the squad's historical 10 match unbeaten streak and pushing the Royals into fourth place in the NWSL standings, falling from its previous standing of second.

After conceding a goal in the 20th minute to Chicago's Jordyn Huitema, Utah continued to push forward in search of the equalizer. In the 43rd minute Canadian attacker Cloè Lacasse was able to break through Chicago's defense and put Utah on the score sheet. URFC's Alexa Spaanstra received the ball just past midfield, taking a touch before serving it into the box where it was deflected by a Chicago defender before falling to Lacasse. The veteran maintained composure in front of the goal, taking a touch before sending the ball into the open net with her right foot.

The strike by the veteran attacker places her atop the Royals 2026 Golden Boot race with five goals and three assists thus far in 2026. After heading into the locker room with momentum, the Royals continued into the second half with pace and energy. In the 54th minute, forward Cece Delzer was fouled in the box, earning a shot from the spot and the chance to take the lead. The veteran forward took the penalty with ease, burying the ball in the back of the net to bring the score to 2-1. The goal by Delzer marked her first of the 2026 campaign after knocking on the door of the goal multiple times this season.

Unfortunately, the lead didn't last long, after Utah conceded a free-kick in the offensive third in the 59th minute, Chicago defender Sam Staab took the kick, sending a left footed shot into the top left corner to even the score to 2-2. After trading offensive opportunities, Chicago earned a corner kick in the 86th minute, and after multiple deflections Huitema earned her second goal of the match with a right footed shot from the center of the box.

The result marked Utah's first loss since week two against the San Diego Wave and snapped the squad's 10 match unbeaten streak. Although unable to earn points on the road, URFC was without key playmaking pieces like Japanese forward Mina Tanaka and veteran Paige Cronin.

The match against Gotham FC will be a true test at Utah's ability to bounce back and earn a result after conceding three set-piece goals last Sunday. Coenraets emphasized the squad's heightened focus on defending against set-pieces as Utah continues with the 2026 campaign.

Historically, the Royals have found matchups against Gotham FC to be difficult. Since its return to Utah in 2024, the squad is yet to earn a victory against the opposing side falling 0-3 at home last June before earning a point in the 0-0 stalemate on the road. Gotham enters the matchup with a 6-3-3 record, currently sitting in 7th place in the NWSL after suffering a 2-0 loss last Saturday, July 4 against first-place San Diego Wave. Led by Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós, the reigning NWSL champions will enter America First Field looking to continue its historically positive results against Utah.

The contest marks matchday 12 for the Royals of the 2026 NWSL regular season, where both sides are looking to bounce back from the previous week's losses and earn important points at a critical time in the season.

UTA v GFC Game Notes

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on Victory+ with Josh Eastern and McCall Zerboni:: Utah Royals FC vs Gotham FC | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

Following the Friday night matchup, Utah remains at home next Saturday, July 18 welcoming the Orlando Pride to America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. MT and will be streaming on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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