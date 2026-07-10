Bay FC Visits Racing Louisville FC Friday to Close Two-Match Road Swing

Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC is back on the pitch under the Friday night lights in Week 12 as the club caps off a two-match East Coast swing. The club visits Racing Louisville FC this week in the two sides' first contest of 2026 from Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+ and nationally on NWSL+.

A second straight result will be the goal Friday following a 2-2 draw Sunday at Boston Legacy FC from Pawtucket, R.I. The club started its first match back fast with a pair of goals before the 20-minute mark, while also welcoming the return of forward Alex Pfeiffer from injury and debut of midfielder Kennedy Fuller. Pfeiffer made an immediate impact in her return to the Starting XI, earning the penalty that resulted in the opening goal from midfielder Claire Hutton. Fuller played all 90 minutes for her new club.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton: Hutton had a career day last week vs. Boston, tallying a goal and assist before the clock struck 20 minutes. She converted from the penalty spot shortly after the opening whistle, earning her the first NWSL regular season goal of her career. She may begin to see more opportunity to impact the game high on the pitch with Pfeiffer's return and Fuller's addition to the squad.

Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears: When her club has earned a result this season, Sears has been involved each time. The U.S. Women's National Team stalwart has tallied a team-leading five scoring contributions on the season. Her side hopes she can get back on the score sheet as she hasn't scored or assisted since the club's last victory May 8.

SILKY STANDS TALL

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 69th minute save Sunday at Boston earned league-wide recognition this week with a nomination for NWSL Save of the Week. The diving effort denied Boston attacker Sammy Smith's effort towards the right post to keep her club's lead intact in the second half. The nomination was Silkowitz's fifth of the season, including a win of the weekly league honor in Week 6. Silkowitz enters Week 12 play tied for the league lead in saves among goalkeepers, with 45 stops.

ALWAYS CELEBRATE THE FIRST

Hutton's penalty score Sunday marked the first goal of her NWSL regular season career, coming after Alex Pfeiffer drew a foul in the penalty area pursuing a long ball played forward. The score marked the first penalty converted by the club in league play this season, and the first attempt from the spot of Hutton's career. Nine players have scored their first NWSL goal with Bay FC, the last being forward Keira Barry earlier this season at North Carolina on March 28.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Louisville welcomes Bay FC to the Derby City on a tough run of form, having suffered defeat in four straight contests. The club conceded four times in a shutout defeat to Portland to resume NWSL play July 5 and hasn't found the back of the net in back-to-back matches. Its last win came May 8, a 3-1 win over Portland. The club enters this week's match at the bottom of the NWSL standings on just seven points.

Despite a tough season in terms of results, the club's been tough to play against, with all but two matches decided by one goal or less. They've been victims of a few heartbreakers, with three matches decided by a goal from opponents in the final 15 minutes.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast locally on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans in the Bay Area interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, San Rafael, and Martinez. Locations include:

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2026

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