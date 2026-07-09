San Diego Wave FC Signs Forward Trinity Byars to New Contract
Published on July 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed forward Trinity Byars to a contract extension through the 2028 season.
Byars will be available to media on Friday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m. PT in the virtual press conference. "Trinity is an important part of this Club, and we're excited to have her continue her career in San Diego," said General Manager and Sporting Director Camille Ashton. "She has consistently demonstrated her quality in front of goal and her ability to deliver in key moments, and we look forward to seeing her continue to make a significant impact for this Club in the years ahead."
Byars has made an immediate impact on San Diego's attack this season, scoring four goals in nine appearances. Three of her four goals have come off the bench, including a pair of second-half stoppage-time strikes, delivering multiple game-changing performances for the Wave.
"My time in San Diego thus far has been incredible and I'm really excited to continue my career with this Club," said Byars. "I'm grateful to the team for the trust they've placed in me and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow while helping San Diego however I can in order to win a championship together."
Byars joined the Club in November of 2024 as the first active NCAA athlete to join the NWSL following the league's transition away from the NWSL Draft. Through the 2025 season, she was on the season-ending injury list and made her NWSL debut for San Diego in its quarterfinal match against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on November 9.
San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 11, for Rivalry Night when the Club hosts Angel City FC at 5:45 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets and plan to arrive early for the pre-match Fan Fest and exciting Beach Towel giveaway, while supplies last.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs forward Trinity Byars to a contract extension through the 2028 season.
Name: Trinity Byars
Position: Foward
Height: 5-5
Born: Jan. 29, 2003
Hometown: Richardson, Texas
Nationality: United States
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