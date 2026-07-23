San Diego Wave FC, Goalkeeper Leah Freeman Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club and goalkeeper Leah Freeman have mutually agreed to terminate her contract, allowing her to pursue opportunities overseas.
"We want to thank Leah for her contributions to the Wave this year," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We have mutually agreed to part ways to allow Leah the opportunity to pursue opportunities abroad, and we wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career."
Freeman signed with San Diego in January ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. She went on to make six appearances, starting each match, while posting a 5-1-0 record and recording eight saves.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC and goalkeeper Leah Freeman mutually agree to contract termination.
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