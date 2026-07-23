The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - July 24, 2026
Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, July 23, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Victory+
Media Assets:
Comments from head coach Seb Hines
Comments from midfielder Ally Lemos
Broll from Wednesday's training
The Story:
Orlando has enjoyed strong home success against Chicago in recent years. Since 2023, the Pride have won three of their four home matches against the Stars, including playoffs, and have scored 16 goals across those contests.
The last meeting between these two sides came earlier this season in March, with the Pride earning a convincing 3-0 road victory at Martin Stadium. Goals from Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle and Hannah Anderson powered the win, while Ally Lemos, Solai Washington and Ovalle each tallied an assist.
Head Coach Seb Hines is two wins away from becoming the 5th NWSL coach to record 50 career regular season wins, all with one club. Quote of the Week:
"It is two teams that are looking to get back in form. We have had two disappointing results by one goal deficits, so we are looking to bounce back and get back in our own environment and play in front of our own fans and put on a performance that everyone is proud of."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Utah Royals FC 1, Orlando Pride 0 (7/18/26, America First Field)
Goal-Scorers: Narumi
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Current's Last Match: Angel City FC 2, Chicago Stars FC 0 (7/18/26, Martin Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Maiara Niehues (PK), Sveindis Jónsdóttir
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage
Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: First Horizon Stadium, Cary, NC
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC, Goalkeeper Leah Freeman Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination - San Diego Wave FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - July 24, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Look to Reset at Home against Chicago Stars FC - Orlando Pride
- With an Emphasis on Defense, Royals Look for First Ever Win at North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals Hit the Road Seeking Consecutive Wins against North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride - Orlando Pride
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- Portland Thorns Forward Morgan Weaver Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - Portland Thorns FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Rookie Midfielder Devin Lynch - Denver Summit FC
- Panini America and Gotham FC Launch Multi-Year Partnership - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Signs Midfielder Mélissa Bethi - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - July 24, 2026
- Orlando Pride Look to Reset at Home against Chicago Stars FC
- Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Sign Forward Seven Castain to New Multi-Year Contract
- Orlando Pride Assistant Coach Giles Barnes Departs Club