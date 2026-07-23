The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - July 24, 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, July 23, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

Media Assets:

Comments from head coach Seb Hines

Comments from midfielder Ally Lemos

Broll from Wednesday's training

The Story:

Orlando has enjoyed strong home success against Chicago in recent years. Since 2023, the Pride have won three of their four home matches against the Stars, including playoffs, and have scored 16 goals across those contests.

The last meeting between these two sides came earlier this season in March, with the Pride earning a convincing 3-0 road victory at Martin Stadium. Goals from Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle and Hannah Anderson powered the win, while Ally Lemos, Solai Washington and Ovalle each tallied an assist.

Head Coach Seb Hines is two wins away from becoming the 5th NWSL coach to record 50 career regular season wins, all with one club. Quote of the Week:

"It is two teams that are looking to get back in form. We have had two disappointing results by one goal deficits, so we are looking to bounce back and get back in our own environment and play in front of our own fans and put on a performance that everyone is proud of."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Utah Royals FC 1, Orlando Pride 0 (7/18/26, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: Narumi

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Current's Last Match: Angel City FC 2, Chicago Stars FC 0 (7/18/26, Martin Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Maiara Niehues (PK), Sveindis Jónsdóttir

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage

Date & Time: Friday, July 31, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: First Horizon Stadium, Cary, NC

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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