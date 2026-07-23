Washington Spirit Signs Midfielder Mélissa Bethi

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Algerian national team midfielder Mélissa Bethi to a four-year contract through the 2029 season, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Bethi's former club FC Nantes of France's top-flight Première Ligue.

"I'm so happy to represent this great Washington Spirit organization," said Bethi. "I can't wait to take this next step in my career and arrive in Washington to contribute the best I can to the team. Go Spirit!"

Bethi competed at the youth level with OL Lyonnes for four years before making the move to FC Nantes at 18 years old. The midfielder appeared in every league match for Nantes last season, making six goal contributions and helping her side finish in the top four to qualify for the playoffs. Bethi was named to the Première Ligue Team of the Season by France's UNFP for her standout performance across the 2025-26 campaign.

"We anticipate Mélissa to step into an important role in our midfield core over the next few seasons," said Spirit Sporting Director James Hocken. "She has already gained valuable playing experience at a high level during her time in France and has the ability to make a positive impact on the Spirit."

A native of Firminy in central France's Loire department, Bethi is of Algerian descent through her father. The midfielder has competed for Algeria at the senior international level since 2023, making her debut in 2024 at 19 years old and having since become a regular starter. Bethi will join the Spirit after the conclusion of Algeria's run at the upcoming 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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