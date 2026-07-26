Preview: Washington Spirit Welcomes Denver Summit FC to DC for First Time

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host Denver Summit FC for the first time ever Sunday night with a chance to win its tenth match in 12 contests. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, the Spirit will celebrate its annual Women's Empowerment Night at Audi Field.

Returning to the DMV from a three-match away stretch this weekend, the Spirit will host its seventh home match of the season at Audi Field. Washington first took on Summit FC in late March in front of over 63,000 fans at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High where the sides battled to a scoreless draw. The match will air on Victory+ for Spirit fans unable to attend. Following this weekend, the Spirit will head west to Utah for its second and final meeting of the regular season with Royals FC on Wednesday, July 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on NWSL+.

On the Pitch

Washington is currently on a four-match home win streak dating back to April's impressive 4-0 win over Kansas City. Since the start of April, the Spirit has won nine of 11 regular season matches, outscoring opponents 21-8 over that span as the side overtook first place on the NWSL table after last weekend's away win over Boston Legacy FC. Both the Spirit and Summit FC will be looking for their first goals and win in this series tonight after March's 0-0 stalemate resulted in a point on the table apiece. Washington has had success against expansion sides as of late, tallying 12 wins in 17 matches against NWSL clubs in their first season of competition since the start of the 2021 campaign, including winning seven of eight at Audi Field.

The Spirit will notably be without several key players beginning Sunday as the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations approaches. Midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Gift Monday will compete for their native Nigeria beginning later this month and will be unavailable as forward Rosemonde Kouassi competes for her Ivory Coast. Washington also signed two new players recently that will take part in the tournament as well before joining the Spirit for the first time. Algerian midfielder Mélissa Bethi and Cameroonian midfielder Monique Ngock will report to DC after their runs at the tournament.

The Spirit's nine wins in 11 regular season matches this season represents just the second time this feat has been accomplished in club history and took the side to first place on the NWSL table with 30 points at the midway point of its 2026 schedule. This marks the first time Washington has sat atop the table since June 2023 when the side earned 23 points through its first 12 matches. Also on a hot streak is star forward Trinity Rodman, who has tallied seven goals and four assists across the Spirit's last ten matches. Rodman's 11 goal contributions are the most in the league across that span.

Summit FC recently bolstered its roster with the addition of Colorado native and U.S. Women's National Team captain Lindsey Heaps last weekend. Joining the side in a transfer from France's OL Lyonnes, Heaps' Denver debut against Portland Thorns FC marked a return to the NWSL for the first time since 2021, when she competed for Portland. The midfielder made an immediate impact, delivering the match-winning assist in the 86th minute.

Denver enters Sunday's matchup leading the Spirit in total shots and big chances though Washington leads in shots on target, goals, assists and possession. The Spirit is also top two in the NWSL in both goals and rate of possession through 15 matches, with 24 scores and 56.56% ownership of the ball.

Following this weekend's meeting in the nation's capital, the Spirit will head west to face Utah Royals FC in a big midweek matchup before returning home for another Audi Field contest when San Diego Wave FC comes to town. Denver will return to Colorado to host fellow expansion side Boston Legacy FC next weekend.

Around the Stadium

Upon entry on Sunday evening, fans will be greeted with music from Run for Cover at the Spirit Stage to kick off Women's Empowerment Night. Also posted up at Gate A will be the Spirit Crew Entertainment Team to welcome fans to rowdy Audi Field before their on-field performance at halftime. Assembled this offseason, the Spirit Crew is the first ever co-ed NWSL entertainment team.

The Spirit will host its annual Women's Empowerment-themed match on Sunday night with programming geared toward celebrating women's impact in sport and beyond. Once fans are on the concourse, they will notice a special tabling activation by the League of Women Voters as well. LWV is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights through advocacy, education and litigation at the local, state and national levels.

Spiritville will continue to feature activations that fans will be sure to love on Sunday night. In addition to fan-favorites like the temporary airbrush tattoo station, facepainting station, poster-making station and yard games, Spiritville will feature even more photo areas for fans to immortalize their visits to Audi Field including the all-new metro set.

The concourse will also feature several new concessions options that debuted at the season opener earlier this year. Around the southeast corner of the stadium will be food truck row with four unique food truck options to provide even more variety on matchday. In addition to a new pizza stand at the stadium, the north concourse will be home to a new vegan vending machine for inclusive options.

The national anthem will be performed by Stephanie Jacques tomorrow night with ASL interpretation by Jillian Regen as the DC Fire color guard presents the flags alongside them before the match kicks off. At halftime, the Spirit Crew will perform on the pitch before the final 45 kicks off.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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